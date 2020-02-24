MSNBC's Chris Matthews apologizes for Nazi analogy with Sanders victory

%MINIFYHTMLa5722828259d65a92c04740adbce831c11% %MINIFYHTMLa5722828259d65a92c04740adbce831c12%

NEW YORK (AP) – Chris Matthews of MSNBC apologized Monday to Bernie Sanders for comparing the victory of the Democratic senator in the Nevada caucus with the Nazi inauguration of France.

Matthews' self-styled "bad,quot; analogy deepened the discontent that the presidential candidate and his supporters have been feeling lately towards the cable network, which is usually friendly territory for liberals.

"Sen. Sanders, I'm sorry to compare anything, from that tragic era in which so many suffered, especially the Jewish people, to an election result in which you were the deserved winner," Matthews said at the opening of his program, "Hardball." , Monday night.

He said he would try to do a better job raising the debate this campaign season. He made the Nazi comment during his network coverage of Nevada's results on Saturday night.

Even before the Matthews analogy, a report in The New York Post said Vermont senator had faced MSNBC president Phil Griffin before the Las Vegas debate last week and said the network had not been fair with your campaign MSNBC did not comment on the story.

In some ways, remember protest tweets that come from President Donald Trump when he hears things he doesn't like on Fox News Channel, the network where many of his fans congregate. MSNBC has a liberal primetime lineup led by Rachel Maddow, while conservatism reigns in Fox, directed by Sean Hannity.

Matthews had said Saturday that he reminded a French general that he informed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill that France had fallen to Germany in the summer of 1940.

“Churchill says,‘ how can it end? You have the best army in Europe. How can it end? "Matthews said." He said, "it's over."

Sanders communications chief Mike Casca tweeted that "he never thought that part of my job would be to beg a national news network to stop comparing the campaign of a Jewish presidential candidate whose family was annihilated by the Nazis to the third Reich." . But here we are. "

It wasn't even the only Nazi reference on the network last week. Chuck Todd had previously read a comment in the digital publication The Bulwark that compared Sanders' supporters with a "brown shirt digital brigade,quot; that harassed opponents and applied discipline, just like Trump's.

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace also commented on how Sanders' campaign, like Trump's, had been involved in the "dark arts,quot; of abusing and intimidating the press.

"What do we miss in terms of paying attention to a squeaky and angry minority and ignoring the majority?" she said.

Casca did not immediately respond to calls seeking comments on other examples of what had triggered the campaign. It was notable that at the Sanders victory party in San Antonio on Saturday night, televisions tuned to CNN, not MSNBC.

The MSNBC contributor, Anand Giridharadas, commented on the network on Sunday that MSNBC and the democratic power structure are caught in an old way of thinking and missing what may be happening.

"It is time that we all step forward, reconsider and understand the dawn of what can be a new era in American life," Giridharadas said.

An MSNBC spokesman said "we don't owe flattering coverage to a Democratic campaign. We owe fair coverage."

The network can be caught in a situation similar to news networks when Trump took over the Republican Party in 2016, with an alignment of presenters and contributors in the light of party leader supporters and stocked with old hands. Matthews is a veteran commentator and newspaper columnist who was chief of staff for the House of Representatives Tip O'Neill in the early 1980s. Star host Lawrence O & # 39; Donnell was an assistant to the late Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan in the early 1990s. Wallace was a Republican who worked for President George W. Bush.

A study conducted last fall by the liberal digital magazine In These Times criticized MSNBC for not covering Sanders as much, or as positively, as its rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren. But at that time, Biden was the alleged favorite and Warren was on the rise, so it is not surprising that conventional wisdom is more positively reflected in those two campaigns.

The discontent of the Sanders team with MSNBC did not prevent the campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, from appearing on the network on Monday for an interview with Stephanie Ruhle.

When Ruhle asked about the criticism of veteran Democratic strategist James Carville about the Sanders campaign, Shakir showed disdain for the old order.

"I'm not worried about James Carville," Shakir said. "It's a political hack."

AP political correspondent Will Weissert contributed to this report.

This story eliminates the reference to Anand Giridharadas, MSNBC contributor, is a Sanders supporter, which is not the case, and corrects the spelling of his name.