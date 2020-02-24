Monday Night Football: Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville rank the best English clubs | Soccer news

Monday Night Football ranks the best English clubs using its own points system. Do you agree with the results?

















The Invincibles, Bill Shankley & # 39; s Liverpool, 1999 triple winners? The MNF panel analyzes in depth some of the best English football clubs and determines who is really the best

It is one of the oldest debates in football, but Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have tried to solve it with the help of their own point system.

the Monday Night Football Duo used a three-season period for each team and awarded points for trophies won during that period of time.

Here are the results and, in the words of Neville and Carragher, what made each of these teams great …

1 – Liverpool (1975/76 to 1977/78)

Manager: Bob paisley

MNF points: 2. 3

Jamie Carragher: "I have always felt that Liverpool underestimated this era a bit because many of them date back to the early 1980s. Maybe that team would have defeated this team, but winning a European Cup consecutively elevates you greatly. This team also won a Cup UEFA: three European trophies in three seasons. That's incredibly special. "

2 – Manchester United – (2006/07 to 2008/09)

Manager: Mr. Alex Ferguson

MNF points: twenty-one

Gary Neville: "I don't think Manchester United has had a team that has had so many world class players. They had eight or nine who were almost the best in their position. It was an amazing team. I think it was the best Manchester United team of all time. ".

3 = – Liverpool (1981/82 to 1983/84)

Managers: Bob Paisley / Joe Fagan

MNF points: twenty

Carragher: "If you ask Liverpool fans for their best team, I think a lot of them would go by this one for the names. Kenny Dalglish was without a doubt the best striker, Graeme Souness was one of the best central midfielders and Alan Hansen would go straight on the team as one of the best centrals, so there were those huge figures.

"This team had some of the best players in Liverpool's history and also some of the most important characters. This team was almost like a machine and doing what they did with three leagues in a row is not easy. In most circles from Liverpool they & # 39; I say this team was the best, but they haven't come out on top. "

3 = – Manchester United (1998/99 to 2000/01)

Manager: Mr. Alex Ferguson

MNF points: twenty

Neville: "In a single season, winning the triple, is the greatest achievement in the history of Manchester United. However, that team then disappointed for two years later in Europe. We won three leagues in the rebound but did not go back – back in Europe, and that's the disappointment of that team. We don't go on and do it again and again. The best teams, you go and win again and again. "

5 – Nottingham Forest (1977/78 to 1979/80)

Manager: Brian Clough

MNF points: 18 years

Neville "We said that there should be some context applied to these points and this is the team that makes me feel more uncomfortable to see them in fifth place due to the scale of achievement."

"But would they be better than the best Liverpool teams of that time? Probably not, but the achievement scale only needs a special mention."

"To do what Clough did there in Nottingham Forest, his managerial accomplishments live up to everything you could want."

8 = – Everton (1984-85 to 1986/87)

Manager: Howard Kendall

MNF points: 12

Carragher: "The first game I remember seeing was that 2-0 victory against Watford in the FA Cup final. The best way to describe how good it was was that it was my first season watching football, so I think that is the norm. " The Everton team reached three cup finals to the rebound. I used to think that going to Wembley was like going to Alton Towers. It was a day out at the end of each season. They were so close to winning double in & # 39; 86 and that would have shot them on this list. The biggest compliment I can do to that team is that if I see some of those players in the roles, they are still your heroes. You still admire them now, regardless of age. you are and will always be the same. "

8 = – Tottenham (1960/61 to 1962/63)

Manager: Bill nicholson

MNF points: 12

Carragher: "It was not just the achievement of trophies with this team, it was the way they played football. And probably, that legacy continued for years where you sometimes looked at a player and said: & # 39; He is a Tottenham player & # 39 ;.

"Maybe that comes from the way this team played and they had some greats."

10 = – Aston Villa (1980-81 to 1982/83)

Managers: Ron Saunders / Tony Barton

MNF points: 10

Carragher: "Ron Saunders, who passed away a few months ago, was a legend in the Midlands. He ran many different clubs there, but in reality it was his role in Aston Villa for which he was remembered. The strange thing was he went ahead before they got the famous trophy. It was Tony Barton who entered, but he produced that team. It was Dennis Mortimer who lifted the trophy and Peter Withe got the famous goal. "

10 = – Manchester United (1965/66 to 1967/68)

Manager: Sir Matt Busby

MNF points: 10

Neville "The legacy is huge in terms of the impact, not only of the Best, Law and Charlton team, which defined an era in Manchester, but also the recovery from the tragedy of the Munich air crash."

"There was a lot of what Manchester United values ​​would be today that are attributed to that 10-year period, from 1958 to 1968. In fact, when I say many of the attributes, I mean all the club's attributes today, play with Academy players, play with enthusiasm and talent and finally play to win all the time.

"Everything you attribute to Manchester United today comes from that period and is a special period. It was an era for United where Sir Matt Busby was the center of everything. He was a pioneer and began what is the journey of modern Manchester United.

"When Sir Alex Ferguson took over United, he wanted to repeat many of the values ​​and principles that the club had achieved. He respected the history of the club."

12 – Leeds (1968/69 to 1970/71)

Manager: Don Revie

MNF points: 9 9

Carragher: "That was a great time for Leeds, and they were runners-up in the meantime. I never saw them play, but they were a brilliant team that you heard so much, that Revie team. Somehow, that Leeds team, although they won league titles, probably they are remembered a lot for losing great games, but they were there or out there throughout the 70s. They were a brilliant team and we hope to see the club in the Premier League next season. "

