Mohamed Salah, underestimated by Liverpool fans, says Jamie Carragher | Soccer news

Jamie Carragher talks about the impact of Mohamed Salah in Liverpool

Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's top scorer in the Premier League with 15 goals this season, but Jamie Carragher believes the striker is not appreciated by the club's fans.

"I think Mo Salah is seen as world class by outsiders, but with Liverpool fans I think he's a bit underestimated," Carragher said. Monday Night Football.

"Certainly, going from that first season to what he is doing now, there has been a small dip. But he was never going to score another 47 goals in one season."

"Talking with Liverpool fans and watching social media, I think Liverpool has six world class players. I think they have the goalkeeper, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Salah."

"I think if you asked Liverpool fans if they would take a lot of money for the other five, everyone would say no, regardless of the money."

"There is no way they sell Alisson or Van Dijk. But if you offered them 130 million pounds for Salah, they would think about it."

"That's why I say underestimate him."

Salah celebrates Liverpool's goal against Manchester United

Carragher has identified two reasons why Salah's reputation among fans may not be as high as his goal record deserves.

"He is a broad striker who plays narrowly, which means he is constantly marked when he receives the ball," Carragher added. "He almost marks himself in some way.

"But he's not as strong as Mane and he's not as smart as Firmino when the ball hits him. So he loses the ball a lot in situations like that. It can be frustrating to see Salah."

"There is also no doubt that he has a selfish side. We saw that he dated Mane early in the season. When Salah is in position, all he thinks is if he can score."

"Sometimes, that's a frustration."

However, Carragher believes that such frustrations should be overlooked due to the big picture: the absolute numbers that point to Salah's importance to Liverpool.

"I played with wide players in Anfield who would never score a goal. They would spend a season and score a goal because they were obsessed with putting chalk on their boots, sideways against the side and running towards them."

"Salah will lose the ball but he will also score goals."

"Salah also receives many assists. Only Lionel Messi has more goals and assists than Salah in the five most important leagues in Europe since joining Liverpool."

"What I like most about him is that he is never injured. You see Liverpool play and it's there week after week. Ninety-seven appearances of 102 (now 98 of 103).

"If you look at the minutes per goal, there may be others. But if I am a manager I want someone to play week after week, never miss a game and comply."

"If you looked at the top three in Liverpool and asked the fans which one they would prefer to go to, each of them would say Salah. But then you look at those numbers."

"There is talk that Kylian Mbappe is the dream for Liverpool. Perhaps that is not realistic."

"We also talk about Jadon Sancho. That is probably realistic for all the best teams in the Premier League. Mbappe is world class, perhaps the man who surpasses Messi and Ronaldo. Sancho is about to be world class."

"But I think it would be very difficult for them, in their first two and a half years in Liverpool, to get those numbers. That's why Liverpool must be careful. Look at the numbers. Only Lionel Messi in Europe Football is above this man.

"Liverpool needs an attacking player to enter because Salah may go to the Olympic Games and then to the African Cup of Nations, Mane the same, and bringing Divock Origi to Madrid is not enough for European champions."

"But in no way in the world should they even think about seeking to move this player."