Model, author B. Smith dies after the battle of Alzheimer's

Former model and lifestyle guru B. Smith died at age 70 on Saturday night, her husband Dan Gasby announced.

"It is with great sadness that my daughter Dana and I announce the death of my wife, Barbara Elaine Smith," he wrote. "B. died peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10:50 pm, of early-onset Alzheimer's disease at our home in Long Island, New York. He was 70 years old."

Gasby thanked his fans for their support.

"The sky shines even more now that it is adorned with the dazzling and unforgettable smile of B."

Smith began his modeling career, participating in the Ebony Fashion Fair, then signed with the Wilhelmina Models agency. Smith was the first African-American model who appeared on the cover of Mademoiselle magazine in 1976. Smith also owned several restaurants called B. Smith and also authored three books focusing on recipes and presentations: Entertaining and cooking for friends of B. Smith (1995), Rituals and celebrations of B. Smith (1999) and B. Smith Cooks Southern Style (2009).

She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2013.