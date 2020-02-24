Home Entertainment Model, author B. Smith dies after the battle of Alzheimer's

Model, author B. Smith dies after the battle of Alzheimer's

Former model and lifestyle guru B. Smith died at age 70 on Saturday night, her husband Dan Gasby announced.

"It is with great sadness that my daughter Dana and I announce the death of my wife, Barbara Elaine Smith," he wrote. "B. died peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10:50 pm, of early-onset Alzheimer's disease at our home in Long Island, New York. He was 70 years old."

Gasby thanked his fans for their support.

