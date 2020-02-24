Millsap gets 25 points, Nuggets beat Timberwolves, 128-116 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML0eb86f071fbb0db867e509d88519499011% %MINIFYHTML0eb86f071fbb0db867e509d88519499012%

DENVER (AP) – Paul Millsap scored 25 points in his season on 9 of 11 shots, and the Denver Nuggets recovered from their first defeat in the Northwest Division to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-116 on Sunday night.

Millsap made his first six shots of the game before failing with 54 seconds remaining in the first half.

Nikola Jokic was almost as strong, making his six shots in the first half and scoring 11 of 14 from the field. He finished with 24 points and Jamal Murray was 19.

Denver shot 58.9% after hitting 68.2% in the first half.

The Timberwolves only had nine players available. D & # 39; Angelo Russell sat down to rest while Karl-Anthony Towns was out for at least two weeks with a fractured left wrist. Kelan Martin had 19 of the 21 highest points of his career in the first half for Minnesota, which has lost 31 of its last 37.

It was the first game in Denver for Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez since the Nuggets changed them, along with Jarred Vanderbilt, to Minnesota on February 6.

Beasley had 12 points at halftime, but scored only five in the second half.

Minnesota stayed with Denver despite the short rotation and led 60-56 midway through the second quarter before the Nuggets used a 15-3 run to take a 73-65 lead at halftime. They extended it to a 10-point lead after three and opened a 106-91 lead early in the fourth.

The Timberwolves scored nine straight to get back in, but Denver ran 22-2 to save it.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: The Nuggets showed a video tribute to Beasley, Hernangomez and Vanderbilt during a timeout in the first quarter. … F Allen Crabbe was out for personal reasons. … Coach Ryan Saunders said he expects Russell to play Monday night in Dallas.

Nuggets: The 73 points in the first half were a high season. … Denver now has a 10-1 mark against the Northwest Division. … Coach Michael Malone said rookie Michael Porter Jr. is not fully recovered from the right ankle injury that cost him the last six games before the All-Star break. "I think we have a dressing room full of guys who aren't 100 percent," Malone said. "Who is at this point in the season?"

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Timberwolves: Play in Dallas on Monday night.

Nuggets: introduces the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.

