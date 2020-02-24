Mikyx of G2 reveals how is a lane with Caps in LEC | ESports News

%MINIFYHTML2d860d18e04819f1929c4b6668e49d3e11% %MINIFYHTML2d860d18e04819f1929c4b6668e49d3e12%





Mikyx says Caps is a less demanding ADC to play (Credit: Riot Games)

Five weeks have passed since the role of Winther Rasmus 'Caps' of G2 changed from mid to ADC in the LEC and his lane partner Mihael 'Mikyx' Mehle has revealed the biggest differences between Caps's support and the current Luka pitcher 'Perkz' Perkovic.

Caps, who was one of the world's most prolific intermediate players last year, made the switch to the bot lane at the beginning of Spring Split and has achieved mixed results in the first half of the league.

Your support, Mikyx, has identified the biggest differences between playing with Caps in bot and Perkz.

He said: "With Caps, I talk a little more because he doesn't talk as much and is not as demanding as Perkz. When he played with Perkz, he wanted a lot of attention from the junglers, so we played a lot with bot." But with Caps, we are more self-sufficient, usually we just relax in the lane, tie and then we just grow under the tower, that's all.

"Another difference is that Caps bets on many risky moves: it limits the tests a lot. I saw him run between the inhibitory towers to chase Sett during the Excel game and I thought he was doing. It worked well, but it was a bit weird."

Mikyx says that playing Magic: The Gathering has brought him and Caps closer (Credit: Riot Games)

Mikyx also revealed that since the exchange of Caps roles, the couple has been trying to unite more to improve their synergy.

He said: "Now I spend a lot of time with him. We do many team activities together, like card games.

"Right now we are playing Magic: The Gathering with Wunder, Duffman, Perkz and Grabbz. We bought our mallets and started playing almost every day. The only time we didn't play we went 0-2 in the LEC, so now we believe that we should probably play more. "