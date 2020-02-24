Microsoft: Microsoft and SBI partner to train people with different job skills – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML7b625e5b13f2364017563f75b158e9f811% %MINIFYHTML7b625e5b13f2364017563f75b158e9f812%

Microsoft, the leading global technology provider, announced on Monday a partnership with SBI to train people with different abilities to find work in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector. More than 500 young people with different abilities will be trained in the first year of the collaboration.

"It is an ideal partnership. This is a new beginning in the training and search for people with any type of disability but employable. Our experience with them has been fantastic," OSE President Rajnish Kumar told reporters here.

Microsoft's president of global sales, marketing and operations, Jean-Philippe Courtois, said there are 26 million people with different abilities in India and that it is essential to use new ways of using technology to enable them to participate in the 21st century economy .

%MINIFYHTML7b625e5b13f2364017563f75b158e9f813% %MINIFYHTML7b625e5b13f2364017563f75b158e9f814%

A company statement said the SBI Foundation and Microsoft will develop a market driven by artificial intelligence that will allow the BFSI industry to more easily connect with people with different abilities for training and employment opportunities.