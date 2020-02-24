Michelle Pfeiffer and Al Pacino were considered pretty women instead of Julia Roberts and Richard Gere

%MINIFYHTML3ad8e35d1cee4fa8d8dcffb9d52f413a11% %MINIFYHTML3ad8e35d1cee4fa8d8dcffb9d52f413a12%

Pretty Woman was a great success and Julia Roberts won the best Golden Globe actress for her role as the rescued prostitute Vivian Ward. Richard Gere played emotionally distant playboy Edward Lewis, who found his love and passion of his life after picking up Vivian for a night of relaxation and accompaniment. The movie, although focused on a theme for adults, became a fairytale classic. No one can imagine anyone else playing these characters, but according to a new report in People magazine, for their next issue on March 2, 2020, the roles could have been given to Michelle Pfeiffer and Al Pacino. At that time (Pretty Woman was released on March 25, 1990 and will turn 30) Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer had starred in multiple and successful films together like Scarface and Frankie and Johnny.

The idea of ​​Al Pacino as Edward Lewis and Michelle Pfeiffer as Vivian Ward evokes a completely different movie. Where Julia and Robert had easy chemistry and gave the film a true romantic comedy atmosphere, one can't help wondering how many dark nuances Beautiful woman I would have had Pacino at the helm.

It is safe to say that the late Garry Marshall launched the film correctly with Julia and Robert. People's article also indicated that Richard was not initially on board with the project and that Julia had to convince him and beg him to sign it.

People revealed several amazing facts about Beautiful woman in honor of the 30th anniversary of the movie. First, the film had a budget of $ 14 million and raised more than $ 463 million worldwide. In the opera scene, Vivian and Edward were late. Actually, this was done with the short budget of the movie. Instead of filming an opera scene with many extras in the lobby, Garry Marshall made the couple late for them to make the movie's budget!

Julia Roberts previously revealed that the movie was going to have a dark ending, one in which Edward was going to return Julia to the streets where she would remain a prostitute, Rachelle Lewis reported. You imagine Beautiful woman with Vivian back in the streets?

You can imagine Beautiful woman without Julia Roberts and Richard Gere? How do you think the movie with Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer would have been?



