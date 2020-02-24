Michael Jordan offers a sincere speech at the Kobe Bryant Memorial: "Maybe it surprised people that Kobe and I were very close friends, but we were very close friends,quot;

The CABRA of basketball, Michael Jordan, showed up in a great way to say goodbye to his "close friend,quot; Kobe Bryant at his public memorial service. It is not often that MJ appears in large public events, but made an exception to honor the legacy of his "little brother."

Any true Kobe Bryant fan knows that he has idolized Michael Jordan throughout his career, including framing his entire game of Michael's iconic movements on the court. Therefore, it was a pleasant surprise to see him as one of the speakers during Kobe's public memorial at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

You can read the FULL transcript of Michael Jordan's speech about Kobe BELOW:

"I'd say good morning but it's late. I'm grateful to the Vanessa and Bryant family for the opportunity to speak today. I'm grateful to be here, to honor Gigi and celebrate the gift Kobe gave us all. What he achieved as a player of basketball, as a businessman and as a storyteller, and as a father.

In the basketball game, in life, as a father, Kobe left nothing in the tank. He left everything on the floor.

Maybe it surprised people that Kobe and I were very good friends. But we were very friends. Kobe was my dear friend, he was like a little brother. Everyone always wanted to talk about comparisons between him and me. I just wanted to talk about Kobe. You know, we all have brothers, sisters, little brothers, little sisters who, for whatever reason, always tend to get into your things, your closet, your shoes, everything. It was a nuisance, if I can say that word.

But that annoyance became love for a period of time, just because of the admiration they feel for you as older brothers or older sisters, the questions, the desire to know every little detail about the life they are about to embark on. He used to call me, send me text messages at 11:30, 2:30, at 3 in the morning talking about the footwork of subsequent movements and, sometimes, training. At first, it was a nuisance. But then it became a certain passion. This child had a passion that you would never know.

It's amazing about passion. If you love something, if you have a great passion for something, you would go to the extreme to try to understand it or try to get it, be it ice cream, coke, hamburgers, whatever you like. If you have to walk, you will go looking for it. If you have to beg someone, you will go find him. What Kobe Bryant was for me was the inspiration that someone really cared about the way I played the game or the way I wanted to play the game.

I wanted to be the best basketball player I could be. And how I got to know him. I wanted to be the best big brother I could be. To do that, you have to endure the inconvenience, night calls or silly questions. I was proud to meet Kobe Bryant who was just trying to be a better person, a better basketball player. We talk business. We talk about family. We talked about everything, and he was just trying to be a better person.

Now he has me. I will have to watch another meme crying for the next … I told my wife that I was not going to do this because I did not want to see that for the next three or four years.

That's what Kobe Bryant does to me. I'm pretty sure Vanessa and her friends can say the same. He knows how to reach you in a way that affects you personally, even though it is a nuisance. But you have a sense of love for him in the way he can make the best of you. And he did it for me. "

Michael continued, adding:

“I remember that maybe a couple of months ago he sent me a text message. And he said: "I'm trying to teach my daughter some movements. And I don't know what I was thinking or what I was working on, but what were you thinking when you were little trying to work on your movements?" I said: "A what age?" He says: "12." I told him: "12, I was trying to play baseball." He sends me a text message saying, "I'm laughing out loud."

This is at 2 o'clock in the morning. But what happened to him was that we could talk about anything related to basketball, but we could talk about anything related to life. And we, as we grew up in life, rarely have friends with whom we can have conversations like that. Well, it's even weirder when you can face adversaries and have conversations like that.

I went to see Phil Jackson in 1999 or maybe in 2000, I don't know when Phil was in Los Angeles and entered and Kobe is sitting there. I'm in a suit and the first thing Kobe said was: "Did you bring your shoes?" No, I wasn't thinking about playing. But his attitude to compete and play against someone who felt he could improve and improve his game. For me, that's what I loved about the child. I absolutely loved the game. No matter where you saw me, it was a challenge.

And I admired him because his passion, you rarely see someone who is trying to improve every day, not only in sports but as a father, as a husband. I am inspired by what he did and what he shared with Vanessa and what he shared with his children. I have a daughter who is 30 years old, I became a grandfather and I have two twins. I have twins at six. I can't wait to get home to become a daddy girl, hug them and see the love and smiles they bring us as parents. He taught me that just by looking at this tonight, looking at how he responded and reacted with the people he really loved. These are the things we will continue to learn from Kobe Bryant.

To Vanessa, Natalia, Bianca, Capri, my wife and I will keep them close in our hearts and our prayers. We will always be with you, always. I also want to offer our condolences and support to all the families affected by this enormous tragedy.

Kobe gave every last drop of himself to whatever he was doing. After basketball, he showed a creative side to himself that he didn't think any of us knew he had. On retirement, he seemed very happy. He found new passions. And he continued giving back as a coach in his community. More importantly, he was an incredible father, an incredible husband who dedicated himself to his family and loved his daughters with all his heart.

Kobe never left anything on the court, and I think that's what he would want us to do. No one knows how much time we have. That is why we must live the moment, we must enjoy the moment. We must reach, see and spend as much time as we can with our families and friends and with the people we love completely. Living in the moment means enjoying each and every one with whom we have contact.

When Kobe Bryant died, a part of me died. And while I look in this arena and around the world, a part of you died or you wouldn't be here. Those are the memories we have to live with and those we learn from. I promise you that from this day I will live with the memories that knowing that I had a little brother, that I tried to help in everything I could, please rest in peace, little brother. ”

We want to continue sending our thoughts and prayers to Vanessa Bryant during this extremely difficult time.

