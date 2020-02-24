Michael Jordan jokes that it's a crying meme in Kobe Bryant's tearful speech

The world mourns a legend.
On Monday, people gathered around the Staples Center in Los Angeles to celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant.
The father-daughter duo died last month in a tragic helicopter accident in Calabasas, California. Seven others were also on board the plane, however, there were no survivors.
Today, Bryant's family, friends and fans remembered his legacy and impact on the public memorial service, including his wife. Vanessa Bryant, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and many others
Michael Jordan, who called the Lakers icon his "dear friend,quot; and "little brother," honored him with an emotional and moving speech.
In fact, the 57-year-old star joked that his crying would soon become another meme, which eased the mood and made the crowd laugh.
"I am grateful to Vanessa and the Bryant family for the opportunity to speak today," Jordan began his speech, with tears on his face.
"I am grateful to be here to honor Gigi and celebrate the gift Kobe gave us all …," he said. "What he achieved on the basketball court, as a businessman, as a father, in the basketball game, in life, as a father, Kobe left nothing in the tank, left everything on the floor."
"Maybe it surprised people that Kobe and I were very good friends … Kobe was my dear friend. He was like a little brother, everyone always wanted to talk about comparisons between him and me. I just wanted to talk about Kobe." … we all have brothers and sisters, "he continued." He used to call me, send me text messages … Talking about later movements, footwork. "
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
Jordan explained that the Lakers legend was an "inspiration,quot; and someone who "really cared." He also paid tribute as a father, husband and athlete.
"He was someone who sought and tried to improve every day, not only in sports, but as a father, as a husband. I was inspired by what he did and what he shared with Vanessa and what he shared with his children," he shared.
In turn, that impulse and passion really touched the sensitive fiber with Jordan.
"I wanted to be the best possible basketball player and, as I met him, I wanted to be the best big brother he could be," he said. "I came to know that I was trying to be a better person, a better basketball player. We talked about business, we talked about prayer, we talked about everything … I was just trying to be a better person."
Lightening the mood, Jordan paused and joked that he would soon be "another,quot; meme on the Internet.
"Now I'm going to have to look at another crying meme," he said, as tears ran down his cheeks. "I told my wife that I wouldn't do this because I didn't want to see that for the next three or four years, but that's what Kobe does to you."
"He knows how to get to you in a way that affects you personally," Jordan continued. "Although he could be a headache but always, you had this sense of love for him the way he could do his best and he did that for me."
Closing his speech, Jordan said we should all "live the moment."
"Nobody knows how much time we have, that is why we must live in the moment, we must enjoy the moment, we must reach and see and spend as much time as we can with our families and friends and with the people we absolutely love," he said. "When Kobe Bryant died, a part of me died and I know that a part of you died or else you wouldn't be here. Those are the memories we have to live with."
He shared: "From this day on, I will live with the memories of knowing that I had a little brother whom I tried to help as much as I could. Please rest in peace, little brother."
To honor the legacy of Kobe and Gianna, the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation provides opportunities for young people through sport. For more information or to donate, click here.
