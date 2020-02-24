Michael Jordan jokes that it's a crying meme in Kobe Bryant's tearful speech

The world mourns a legend.

On Monday, people gathered around the Staples Center in Los Angeles to celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant.

The father-daughter duo died last month in a tragic helicopter accident in Calabasas, California. Seven others were also on board the plane, however, there were no survivors.

Today, Bryant's family, friends and fans remembered his legacy and impact on the public memorial service, including his wife. Vanessa Bryant, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and many others

Michael Jordan, who called the Lakers icon his "dear friend,quot; and "little brother," honored him with an emotional and moving speech.

In fact, the 57-year-old star joked that his crying would soon become another meme, which eased the mood and made the crowd laugh.

"I am grateful to Vanessa and the Bryant family for the opportunity to speak today," Jordan began his speech, with tears on his face.