Michael Jordan jokes about crying Meme in a tearful speech at Kobe Bryant memorial service

%MINIFYHTML0c703b3288ee4ae1065af3d443d9052b11% %MINIFYHTML0c703b3288ee4ae1065af3d443d9052b12%

Youtube

While giving his speech, the 57-year-old man seems to try to lift his spirits by referring to his viral meme & # 39; Crying Jordan & # 39 ;, gaining cheers and laughter from the audience.

Up News Info –

Friends, family and fellow athletes have gathered in a memorial service for the NBA legend Kobe Bryant and eight others, including his daughter Gianna, in Los Angeles. Taking place at the Staples Center, the home of the Los Angeles Lakers, they paid tribute to those who died in a helicopter crash last month. Among those who delivered a moving tribute was Michael Jordan.

"When Kobe Bryant died, a part of me died," Jordan opened his speech. "Maybe he surprised people … but we were very friends. Everyone always wanted to talk about the comparisons between him and me. He just wanted to talk about Kobe," he added, referring to how many people saw him and Bryant as fierce competitors. .

%MINIFYHTML0c703b3288ee4ae1065af3d443d9052b13% %MINIFYHTML0c703b3288ee4ae1065af3d443d9052b14%

Jordan said Bryant had come to him for advice during his career, and pointed out that "annoyance" soon "became a certain passion. This boy had a passion like you would never know … As I got to know him, he wanted be the best older brother I could be. "

%MINIFYHTML0c703b3288ee4ae1065af3d443d9052b15% %MINIFYHTML0c703b3288ee4ae1065af3d443d9052b16%

In another part of the speech, Jordan seemed to try to lift his spirits by joking about his viral "Crying Jordan" meme. "Now [Kobe] got me … I had to watch another meme crying for the next … I told my wife that I wasn't going to cry, because I didn't want to see [another meme crying] for the next three or four years" said the 57-year-old man while wiping tears on stage in front of more than 20,000 people.

<br />

Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter, who were among the victims of the Calabasas incident on January 26, were buried earlier this month at a private burial in California. The other seven killed in the helicopter crash are John Altobelli, the baseball coach at Orange Coast College, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli; Christina Mauser, assistant basketball coach at the Kobe Mamba Sports Academy; Payton Chester, who played on the team; his mother, Sarah Chester; and Ara Zobayan, the pilot.