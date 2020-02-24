Michael Jordan acknowledges the birth of the new meme & # 39; Crying Jordan & # 39; during the funeral of Kobe Bryant

%MINIFYHTML40fad535d53f8a17cbbd17c219c8f4e611% %MINIFYHTML40fad535d53f8a17cbbd17c219c8f4e612%

On Monday, the world cried as a memorial service for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. But tears, tributes and honors stopped for a brief moment when another basketball icon delivered some laughs to the more than 20,000 attendees.

When Michael Jordan took the podium to talk about Bryant, someone he saw as a younger brother, Jordan burst into tears. The legend of the NBA did not take advantage of the moment to cry more, but as a way to bring a bit of lightness to the service.

"I told my wife that I wasn't going to do this because I didn't want to see that (meme crying) for the next 3 or 4 years."

He stopped when the crowd burst into applause and laughter as he recognized the meme.

"That's what Kobe Bryant does to me," he said.

Jordan, of course, refers to the viral "Crying Jordan,quot; meme, which was originally conceived after Jordan was moved to tears during his induction to the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.

The image of Jordan's weeping face that night has been edited on people's faces all over the Internet for most of the last decade.