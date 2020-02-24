Michael Holt wins Snooker Shoot Out | Billiard News





Michael Holt lifted his first ranking title

Michael Holt lifted his first qualifying title when he won the Snooker Shoot Out with a dominant 64-1 final victory over Zhou Yuelong.

The 41-year-old, runner-up last year, was better at the Watford Coliseum to get the £ 50,000 prize.

Holt was defeated 74-0 by Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in the final last year, but this time he took an early opportunity at the table to take a dominant advantage.

And with a required pool, Zhou conceded the match with just over three minutes and 30 seconds remaining.

Holt, who entered the tournament in 41st place in the world, had seen Ian Burns, Joe Perry, Ben Woollaston and Yan Bingtao to reach the final.

Zhou, defeated by Holt in the first round last year, beat Jack Lisowski, Billy Joe Castle, Mei Xiwen and Lyu Haotian on the last day before falling back to the Englishman.

