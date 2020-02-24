Mercedes reinvents the F1 wheel: what do its rivals say?

%MINIFYHTML43e7a6cfbda8d3100a063b0f6a42cc9a11% %MINIFYHTML43e7a6cfbda8d3100a063b0f6a42cc9a12%

In this definitive guide, Ted Kravitz from Sky F1 fully explains what Mercedes DAS is, how it works and how it benefits the team.



Mercedes talked about the paddock when F1 2020 started last week, and not just for its impressive performance.

The world champions added a new acronym to the growing dictionary of F1 in the winter tests by presenting DAS – Dual-axis steering – an innovative system that sees its drivers move their steering wheel backward or forward depending on whether they are on a straight or on a curve.

"What we have learned by running with that now is that yes, we believe that we are happy to have it in the car and that we would not run anything like this if we did not think there will be a performance increase," said Valtteri Bottas, who set the time more Fast during the first week of testing.

"We are still learning about that, in what kind of sessions, areas, conditions the earnings will really be. And if it will be in qualifying, in the race, etc.

"For us it was a fairly large project, and it would be quite difficult to copy. I hope we can have an advantage with that. We are in a good place with that ahead of the other teams."

Bottas added that he had first heard about DAS and Mercedes testing the concept a year ago.

But for Mercedes rivals, the device was first seen in Barcelona. And this is what they had to say about it …

& # 39; I take my hat off to Mercedes & # 39 ;: the F1 grid at DAS

Mattia Binotto, Ferrari (team manager)

"It is certainly visible. A game change? I don't think so."

"We fully trust the FIA. I am pretty sure that they have already made the right decision, or they will. But I completely trust what the FIA ​​will judge. We will not challenge them for their decision."

"Will we develop it? I think we first have to understand how it works and what the performance benefit would be. We will investigate it, no doubt, and whether it is worth developing or not.

"I have no idea if it would be worth it or not, but it is certainly longer than that. It's all a first concept of design, design, production, approval. It has to be safe. So, if so, I think it can be like mid-season, not before. "

Max Verstappen, Red Bull

"I didn't expect it, of course. It seems pretty simple how it works. But I don't worry too much. It's not my job either."

"I drive the car, I try to drive it as fast as I can with what I have and it is up to the team to see what is allowed, what is not allowed, what comes in the car, and I simply give myself feedback with what is going on. Car."

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault

"I loved seeing that. I take my hat off to them because they have been dominant throughout this turbo era, but they are still the ones that push everyone else. It should be us and everyone else, pushing them and they're not becoming complacent and it's that's why they have been so dominant

"They are setting an example at this time and, as a competitor, I certainly respect it and it is good to see how far they are willing to go."

"I have never heard of a system like that. I am sure the conversation is happening on all computers at this time."

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

"I don't know who is the guy who had that idea, but I hope they get a money bonus or something because it's a really smart idea! Obviously, we'll see if we can make it work in our car, but it's pretty fascinating to see these ideas come true. "

Andreas Seidl, McLaren (team manager)

"It's always great to see such creative systems, even more impressive to see the publicity that Mercedes has done so well. I think we have other issues to focus on so we can take bigger steps in performance as a team."

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

"Obviously, if it is true that you are doing something, the steering wheel becomes more than a steering wheel, one that you push and pull. A little more like a plane!

"Imagine that you are used to running and put on your shoes, and then someone asked you to run with flip flops. You can also do it, but it feels very different."

"Obviously it's not that extreme, but it's just that you add something that is completely new and feels probably strange and new at first, but obviously if it gives you an advantage and an advantage, then you can accomplish the task and with enough practice, then do you why not? "

Alan Permane, Renault (sports director)

"I think we had our eyes wide open on what he is doing and how he is doing it."

"James (Allison, Mercedes technical director) and his men have done something smart and, no doubt, think there is a lot of time back."

"Obviously, Mercedes has clearly found something that they think is a benefit, and I think that is one of the most wonderful things in Formula 1."