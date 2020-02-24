Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr was out for two weeks with a sprained knee | NBA News

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr will be out of play for a left knee injury for at least two weeks, the team said Sunday.

Jackson left Friday's 117-105 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter after an awkward fall while trying to play a shot.















Highlights of the Memphis Grizzlies trip to Los Angeles Lakers in week 18 of the NBA



Jackson, 20, ranks second in the team with 16.9 points per game in his second NBA season. He is also averaging 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 blocked shots and 1.4 assists in 54 games (all starts) and shoots 39.7 percent from a three-point range.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft of Michigan State, Jackson averaged 13.8 points and 4.7 rebounds in 58 games (56 starts) as a rookie in 2018-19.

The team said Jackson will be reevaluated in two weeks, which means he will miss a minimum of eight games.

