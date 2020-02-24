Mel Mansfield asks Wasps Netball for confidence in attack | Netball news

%MINIFYHTML7f2fab346ce09f610ca92fcb622d7ca411% %MINIFYHTML7f2fab346ce09f610ca92fcb622d7ca412%





The wasps will now prepare to receive the Saracens Mavericks in the second round

Mel Mansfield has asked for more confidence in the end of the Wasps Netball attack, as they seek to put a defeat in the Vitality Netball Superleague Season Opener in Birmingham behind them.

The two-time champions failed to fully recover from an expensive first quarter against Manchester Thunder and began their 2020 campaign with a 62-55 loss.

After a preseason campaign that included a trip to New Zealand to participate in the Super Club, Wasps had set his sights on starting to run and didn't want this first game to feel like the first game.

However, it was his opponents who charged the fastest of the two out of the blocks and, ultimately, that proved costly.

"I am frustrated. It is not a good start on our part and we will analyze closely why that happened and we will shoot again for Mavericks," said Mansfield.

"Giving us a six-goal deficit was difficult. We keep recovering things, but then, at critical moments, we gave the ball away."

"I think we need to be able to pass the ball with confidence to our shooters and I think much of that is confidence, that I am sure it will grow throughout the season."

Wasps, like Thunder, approached this game with new staff in their final attack after Bongi Msomi's departure at the end of last season.

The athlete of the Roses of England, Iona Christian, was approved to start in WA with Katie Harris in GA and the experienced Rachel Dunn in the shooting game.

While the first half was developing, Wasps' fluidity did not match Thunder's, something that Scotland's new head coach, Tamsin Greenway, highlighted after the game.

"The thunder was structured from the beginning. They understood what they were trying to do and I thought Ash Neal was solid in his position," Greenway said.

"Kathryn Turner congratulated her very well and they looked better prepared. While Wasps took the time to launch those connections."

England Netball head coach Jess Thirlby was part of the Sky sports The comment team summoned the Grand Final to face each other again and also reflected on the end of the Wasps attack.

"Iona Christian will grow with every game he receives," Thirlby said.

"I think the new Thunder players were more fluid than the new Wasps players. The first line of attack for Wasps didn't learn fast enough, they needed more depth."

"Jade Clarke and Iona Christian were caught at the beginning of the game and were a bit risky going straight to the circle too soon."

"They needed to play some more phases, get into their pockets and penetrate a little more."

"For most of the game, the scores were level, the biggest difference was in the first quarter," Thirlby added. "It's one of those frustrating for Mel Mansfield."

Wasps Netball's first opportunity to leave Birmingham behind them comes on March 2 when they receive Saracens Mavericks at Ricoh Arena.

Kat Ratnapala's team, a mostly established team, will arrive there with confidence after canceling their own slow start, to ensure a 70-49 victory over Severn Stars on the first day.

"The wasps lost by six goals, they still put 55 on the board, and that was a bad day," Greenway said.

"They have a lot to go and I think the team will grow as the season passes."

Vitality Superleague season coverage continues on Monday, March 2 when Surrey Storm entertains London Pulse, join us at Sky Sports Arena, Mixture and YouTube starting at 7 p.m.