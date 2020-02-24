Mel C is sincere for the cause of his anorexia and depression

During an interview on & # 39; Desert Island Discs & # 39; from BBC Radio 4, the Spice Girls member remembers being warned about her BRIT Awards dispute with former bandmate Victoria Beckham.
Spice Girls star Melanie CStruggles with eating disorders and depression date back to a BRIT Awards dispute with band mate Victoria Beckham (Victoria Adams)
The singer told the host of "Desert Island Discs" on BBC Radio 4 Lauren Laverne she was told that she would be fired if she ever faced Posh Spice again, and the confrontation caused years of trouble.
"I think that's where many of my problems started," he told Laverne. "I had to be so strict with myself after that, in case I ruined it. What made it so devastating was how important I realized it was for me."
"We were in the BRITs and we all had some drinks (drinks). They told me that if it happened again, I would be out."
Mel C reveals that the pressure he felt caused a pattern of anorexia and depression: "They described me as the simple one on the back, so I tried to perfect myself," he explained. "I ended up getting very sick. I was anorexic for a few years. I was exercising obsessively and ended up very depressed."