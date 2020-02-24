Mel C is sincere for the cause of his anorexia and depression

WENN / Phil Lewis

During an interview on & # 39; Desert Island Discs & # 39; from BBC Radio 4, the Spice Girls member remembers being warned about her BRIT Awards dispute with former bandmate Victoria Beckham.

Up News Info –

Spice Girls star Melanie CStruggles with eating disorders and depression date back to a BRIT Awards dispute with band mate Victoria Beckham (Victoria Adams)

The singer told the host of "Desert Island Discs" on BBC Radio 4 Lauren Laverne she was told that she would be fired if she ever faced Posh Spice again, and the confrontation caused years of trouble.

%MINIFYHTML9ac65822edf4812a53be7658c986d4d511% %MINIFYHTML9ac65822edf4812a53be7658c986d4d512%

"I think that's where many of my problems started," he told Laverne. "I had to be so strict with myself after that, in case I ruined it. What made it so devastating was how important I realized it was for me."

"We were in the BRITs and we all had some drinks (drinks). They told me that if it happened again, I would be out."

Mel C reveals that the pressure he felt caused a pattern of anorexia and depression: "They described me as the simple one on the back, so I tried to perfect myself," he explained. "I ended up getting very sick. I was anorexic for a few years. I was exercising obsessively and ended up very depressed."