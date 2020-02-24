Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney denies having created the Sussex Global Charities website

Jessica Mulroney has closed claims that she registered the sussexglobalcharities.com website on February 19 through her charity The Shoebox Project on behalf of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Mulroney posted a statement on Twitter to make it clear that she was not affiliated with the organization that bought the domain.

“If certain investigative journalists did their job, they might see that the Shoebox Project Foundation is owned by a Mr. Roy in North Carolina and has no affiliations or ties to our charity The Shoebox Project. Happy Sunday, ”Mulroney tweeted on Sunday.

The confusion began after Harry and Meghan agreed to drop the Sussex Royal brand for the Queen's objections to the couple using the "real,quot; world. The couple eliminated the trademark applications they had submitted for Sussex Royal. And, at the end of last week, they launched an update on their website about their plans to create a new "nonprofit entity,quot; instead of starting a foundation.

"As shared at the beginning of January on this website, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not plan to start a & # 39; foundation & # 39 ;, but intend to develop a new way to achieve change and complement efforts made by so many excellent foundations worldwide. " The website stated.

Harry and Meghan made it clear on their website that the Monarchy and the Cabinet Office have no jurisdiction over the use of the word "real,quot; abroad. However, they no longer plan to use Sussex Royal or any iteration of the word "real,quot; in any territory after their transition in the spring.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex resign as senior members of the royal family, and a 12-month review period was established as the couple seeks employment and opportunities to earn money outside the royal family.

According to Persons magazine, Prince Harry will retain the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squad Leader during the 12 month period. You will not use your honorary military positions, but those positions will not be filled until after the review is completed. Harry will also maintain his current sixth position in the line of the British throne.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially renounce their royal duties on March 31.



