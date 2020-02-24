McLaren & # 39; is not far & # 39; from 10/10 to start F1 tests with MCL35

%MINIFYHTML86ef44980f68c2c93629135c31f8134411% %MINIFYHTML86ef44980f68c2c93629135c31f8134412%

Seidl and Sainz praise the start of the team to try the new MCL35







%MINIFYHTML86ef44980f68c2c93629135c31f8134413% %MINIFYHTML86ef44980f68c2c93629135c31f8134414%

%MINIFYHTML86ef44980f68c2c93629135c31f8134415% %MINIFYHTML86ef44980f68c2c93629135c31f8134416%

McLaren has described its start in F1 2020 as "not far from 10,quot; after a successful first test with the MCL35 in Barcelona.

Although the team was not among those who registered the highest number of holders in Test One, they were one of four who completed more than 400 laps in the first three days of the race before the new season.

And asked for Sky sports news how would you rate your first week out of 10, team leader Andreas Seidl replied: "I would say not far from 10.

"It was great to see that we could do many laps. Reliability is excellent and is by far the best start for McLaren in a winter testing campaign for many, many years."

"So it's a great reward for all the people of McLaren because we've invested a lot of energy this winter to get from this point. It's great to see it."

3:19 Ted Kravitz from Sky F1 brings together the best action and conversation points since the last day of the first test in Barcelona. Ted Kravitz from Sky F1 brings together the best action and conversation points since the last day of the first test in Barcelona.

Significantly, McLaren also described MCL35 as "behaving as expected."

Seidl added: "Very, very happy that we could check many boxes on the work list, but at the same time it is still early and we still have a lot of work to do."

Fourth in last year's championship, his best result in seven years, McLaren is trying to further consolidate his position and further reduce his deficit for the three main teams.

"I think we have a decent car under us, an evolution from last year," said Carlos Sainz. "We know that & # 39; 34 was a very good step compared to its previous cars, so we wanted to build a decent car and introduce some new concepts."

When asked how he saw the likely fight in the midfield after Racing Point started strongly with a car influenced by last year's Mercedes winner, Sainz replied: "You must analyze everything carefully and you can see the teams that have taken very big steps compared to last year, but our concern is not the other teams, it is our distance to the best teams.

"So, if last year we were at an average of 1.2 seconds and this year we managed to be below a second, we will be happy."

WATCH THE TEST TWO LIVE IN SKY SPORTS F1

For the first time, BOTH weeks of F1 Testing are shown live, which means that you will not miss a minute of the second week of action in Barcelona.

Coverage of Test Two begins Wednesday at 7.55 a.m., with follow-up sessions from 8 a.m. at 12 p.m. and then 1 p.m. at 5 p.m. Subscribers can watch Sky Sports F1 and the Sky Sports app, while the live blog on our digital platforms will include the latest updates and free video clips during the three days.

Wednesday, February 26

7.55am-12pm: Test two, morning session of the first day

1 pm-5pm: Test two, afternoon session of the first day

5 pm-6pm: The story so far

Thursday, February 27

7.55am-12pm: Test two, morning session of day two

1 pm-5pm: Test two, afternoon session of day two

5 pm-6pm: The story so far

Friday, February 28

7.55am-12pm: Test two, morning session of day three

1 p. M. At 5 p. M .: Test two, day three, afternoon session