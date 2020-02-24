Matthew Perry will be at a meeting of friends as the report says he is in the best place thanks to his girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

Matthew Perry will be in the new Friends meeting series that will come to HBO and fans are delighted. People have been concerned about the health of the 50-year-old actor, since it is no secret that he has fought against alcoholism and substance abuse. Matthew has seen his fair share of rehabilitation facilities, but now, reports say he is in the best place of his life and that they are attributing the change to his 28-year-old girlfriend, Molly Hurwitz. That's right: Molly is 28 years old and Matt is 50 and they seem to be making their relationship work perfectly, despite a 22-year gap. Us Weekly spoke with a source about the couple who, although they are quite new, seem to be doing everything right.

The source is cited in the next issue of March 2, 2020 of Us Weekly saying the following about Molly's impact on Matthew.

"(Matthew Perry) is in the best place he has been. She has taken him to a place where he is positive and confident. No one can remember seeing him so happy. He has a spring in his path that was not there before. relationship has saved him. "

%MINIFYHTML98de6aaa58532999ab82fb1c3c915a8111% %MINIFYHTML98de6aaa58532999ab82fb1c3c915a8112%

You can see a report on Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz below.

Matthew Perry's girlfriend, Molly Hurwitz, confirms their relationship https://t.co/9Sq3o2zGaX through @DailyMailCeleb – Josée Légaré (@sweetquebecer) February 16, 2020

Fans are delighted that Matthew Perry is healthy and in a good place, ensuring he will be at the friends meeting. The show ended in 2004. The return of the series after 16 years caused the celebration of devoted fans who cried out for a meeting.

HBO Max keeps the details of the hush hush friends meeting, but some say there may be up to 12 episodes for the new series, but that hasn't been announced yet. HBO Max is a new transmission service that will be released in May 2020.

Fans of the series that aired for 10 years have been watching the series on Netflix, but as it is becoming the norm when rights are secured, friends will leave Netflix and move to HBO Max, where friends The meeting will be transmitted.

Ad

Are you a fan of friends? Are you glad that Matthew Perry is in the best place of his life and is ready for him? friends meeting?



Post views:

0 0