Matt Fraser wants his girlfriend Alexa to have the Cadillac of the rings

Matt Fraser He wants to Alexa Papigiotis "The Cadillac of the rings,quot;.

In this completely new tonight clip Meet the frasers, the psychic medium goes shopping with Alexa's mother Sharon Ciolli and sister Ava Papigiotis. While Matt reveals that he "has no idea,quot; of what Alexa wants in a ring, Ava assures him that they know what to look for.

"You know, I'm getting a little anxious," the E! Personality notes to your future in-laws. "Bright things overwhelm me."

"‘ Because, we know how you don't get dazzled, "Sharon jokes in response.

Despite his anxiety, Matt makes it clear that he wants to buy "a damn rock,quot; for his lifelong love. In fact, if it's not like "a hillside of a mountain on your finger," then the ring is unacceptable.

While Ava tries a beautiful diamond sparkler, Matt still seems disappointed by the selection.