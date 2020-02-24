Massive Tree Falls at night crushes Tesla in Foster City – Up News Info San Francisco

FOSTER CITY (KPIX 5) – A Tesla owner in Foster City was rude to wake up when a fallen tree crushed his car on Monday morning.

According to police, the tree crashed on Catamaran Street between Ketch Court and Yawl Court around 3 a.m. At one time, the tree was completely blocking the road. A vehicle, which appears to be a white Tesla Model 3 sedan, was crushed.

%MINIFYHTML01d0a7b94c3f44ad2bc9a251c66650bc11% %MINIFYHTML01d0a7b94c3f44ad2bc9a251c66650bc12%

The Foster City Department of Public Works said they were able to cut part of the tree to allow cars to pass, but they are waiting for a contractor to leave. Since the tree was privately owned, they are not sure why it fell suddenly.

The power in the area was not affected.

No further details available immediately.