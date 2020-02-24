Markieff Morris signs with the Lakers: the twins now on opposite sides of the Los Angeles rivalry

%MINIFYHTMLbc1b50be632ebed4b546c9211034245e11% %MINIFYHTMLbc1b50be632ebed4b546c9211034245e12%

The Lakers signed veteran striker Markieff Morris on Sunday, the team announced.

Los Angeles brought Morris after giving up the injured center DeMarcus Cousins, who has not participated in coach Frank Vogel's team since it was acquired last summer.

Morris negotiated a purchase with the Detroit Pistons last Friday and joins the Lakers as a potentially important piece of depth in his quest to win a championship.

Morris, 30, twin brother of the recent Los Angeles Clippers addition, Marcus, averaged 11 points and 1.6 assists in 44 appearances for the Pistons this season. His time on the court increased as Detroit was decimated by injuries, and showed that he still has a good external touch with a 39.7 percent cut beyond the arch.

While it's not the backcourt support that the Lakers had been looking for, Morris will still give Vogel another floor stretch option from the bench when Anthony Davis sits.

In 623 career games with the Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit, Morris has averaged 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

The Lakers beat the Boston Celtics 114-112 on Sunday to extend their winning streak to five games and improve to 43-12.

Omnisport contributed to this report.