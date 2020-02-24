Manchester United launches Emerging Talent Program | Soccer news

Man United Academy Chief Nick Cox said: "Involving and engaging with a core of local talent is critical to everything we do."





A minimum of 50 clubs will receive on-site visits every year.

%MINIFYHTMLe82a125ad2357297cbade168a369619d11% %MINIFYHTMLe82a125ad2357297cbade168a369619d12%

Manchester United has embarked on a new initiative aimed at increasing its local talent group to find possible stars of the future.

The Emerging Talent Program will work with more than 20,000 children and youth over the next three years as the Premier League club expands its commitment to local schools and grassroots clubs in Manchester and the northwest.

The project is to operate under the general structure of the academy and focus on three main areas, as it forms a bridge between the community and charitable work based on the curriculum carried out in more than 50 local schools by the Manchester United Foundation.

The offer is available for each primary and secondary / secondary school to participate in a soccer tournament or festival organized by the Emerging Talent Program.

For grassroots clubs, relations will be strengthened at all levels in Manchester, Cheshire, Merseyside, Lancashire and Yorkshire, supporting recruitment coverage and closing the gap between the grassroots and elite football.

A minimum of 50 clubs will receive on-site visits every year.

Finally, an Emerging Talent Center based in the AON Training Complex will be in operation for 44 weeks of the year offering a high quality development program for identified talented soccer players.

0:58 Mark Bosnich has backed Manchester United to secure the Champions League standings ahead of Chelsea in the Premier League this season Mark Bosnich has backed Manchester United to secure the Champions League standings ahead of Chelsea in the Premier League this season

Manchester United Academy Director Nick Cox said: "Involving and engaging with a core of local talent is critical to everything we do at the academy and to do so we are committed to our presence and activity within our local community in Manchester and beyond .

"The new emerging talent program allows us to radically increase the number of schools, grassroots clubs and communities with which we interact throughout Manchester and the northwest, allowing us to create a wider training network with better exposure to football talent local,quot;.