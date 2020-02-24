Man hit by cars, killed on Highway 170 – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was killed Sunday night after he entered Highway 170 in North Hollywood and was hit by several cars.

The police are on the scene investigating the incident. Several southbound lanes are closed and significant traffic delays must be expected.

%MINIFYHTML1465f50d1b2ddf7f104ab051ce78ddda13% %MINIFYHTML1465f50d1b2ddf7f104ab051ce78ddda14%

This is a developing story. Check again for updates.