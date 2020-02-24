Home Local News Man hit by cars, killed on Highway 170 – Up News Info...

Man hit by cars, killed on Highway 170 – Up News Info Los Angeles

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Man hit by cars, killed on Highway 170 - CBS Los Angeles
%MINIFYHTML1465f50d1b2ddf7f104ab051ce78ddda11% %MINIFYHTML1465f50d1b2ddf7f104ab051ce78ddda12%

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was killed Sunday night after he entered Highway 170 in North Hollywood and was hit by several cars.

The police are on the scene investigating the incident. Several southbound lanes are closed and significant traffic delays must be expected.

%MINIFYHTML1465f50d1b2ddf7f104ab051ce78ddda13%%MINIFYHTML1465f50d1b2ddf7f104ab051ce78ddda14%

This is a developing story. Check again for updates.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©