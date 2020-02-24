Home Local News Man, 61, killed in Crow Wing Co. Snowmobile accident – Up News...

Man, 61, killed in Crow Wing Co. Snowmobile accident – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Man, 61, killed in Crow Wing Co. Snowmobile accident - WCCO
%MINIFYHTML313a94b214c6b7c99f3c5e104819654d11% %MINIFYHTML313a94b214c6b7c99f3c5e104819654d12%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office reports that a 61-year-old man was killed after losing control of his snowmobile and hitting a group of trees on Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 8:50 p.m. on a state trail about half a mile from Fox Glenn Drive in Fifty Lakes.

%MINIFYHTML313a94b214c6b7c99f3c5e104819654d13%%MINIFYHTML313a94b214c6b7c99f3c5e104819654d14%

According to the sheriff's office, the driver, identified as David Alan Walter of Fridley, Minnesota, was pronounced dead at the scene.

%MINIFYHTML313a94b214c6b7c99f3c5e104819654d15% %MINIFYHTML313a94b214c6b7c99f3c5e104819654d16%

The incident is still under investigation.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©