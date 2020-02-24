Man, 61, killed in Crow Wing Co. Snowmobile accident – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML313a94b214c6b7c99f3c5e104819654d11% %MINIFYHTML313a94b214c6b7c99f3c5e104819654d12%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office reports that a 61-year-old man was killed after losing control of his snowmobile and hitting a group of trees on Saturday night.
The incident occurred around 8:50 p.m. on a state trail about half a mile from Fox Glenn Drive in Fifty Lakes.
According to the sheriff's office, the driver, identified as David Alan Walter of Fridley, Minnesota, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is still under investigation.