Malaysian policy in crisis: has the Mahathir-Anwar alliance ended? The | Malaysia News

%MINIFYHTMLc40ced4d9abf91f168529bff705ca44211% %MINIFYHTMLc40ced4d9abf91f168529bff705ca44212%

The fate of the ruling coalition of Malaysia is in doubt after the surprise talks between the party of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and other groups on the formation of a new government that would exclude his anointed successor, Anwar Ibrahim.

The dispute between old rivals Mahathir, 94, and Anwar, 72, has shaped Malaysian politics for decades and the tension has persisted, despite their alliance to win the 2018 elections based on the promise that Mahathir would someday give power to Anwar.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLc40ced4d9abf91f168529bff705ca44213% %MINIFYHTMLc40ced4d9abf91f168529bff705ca44214%

On Sunday, Anwar accused the Mahathir party and the "traitors,quot; of his own conspiracy party to form a new government with the United National Organization of Malaysia (UMNO), the former ruling party overthrown in 2018 amid widespread accusations of corruption .

%MINIFYHTMLc40ced4d9abf91f168529bff705ca44215% %MINIFYHTMLc40ced4d9abf91f168529bff705ca44216%

He also said that a meeting called Monday by a group of politicians was a political "betrayal."

Sources told Reuters that the Mahathir party and a faction within the Anwar party met with UMNO officials and the Islamist PAS party in an effort to form a new coalition.

When asked what happened during Sunday's meeting, which triggered talks about a new government, Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah told Al Jazeera that he was not free to discuss it.

Mahathir of Malaysia in trade wars and his promise to resign | Talk to Al Jazeera

Saifuddin, who was at the meeting, also did not comment on his future as the country's main diplomat. The minister is a member of the People's Justice Party of Anwar.

Malaysian shares fell more than two percent when markets opened on Monday due to political uncertainty.

Mahathir's party, UMNO and PAS met with the king, the media said, although it was not clear what they discussed, and whether the proposed new coalition would secure the king's support, which plays a primarily ceremonial role in Malaysia.

#MalaysiaThe Minister of Economic Affairs, Min Azmin Ali, emerges from a meeting of different parties that could decide the realignment of the prime minister's government #Mahathir as early as Monday. Azmin is Anwar's rival within the Popular Justice Party, which is part of the Pakatan Harapan government coalition. pic.twitter.com/dQDoYWhlS5 – Ted Regencia تِد (@tedregencia) February 23, 2020

Anwar to meet the king

The king may dissolve parliament on the advice of the prime minister and his consent is required for the appointment of a prime minister or senior officials.

But it is not clear what its role would be if the ruling coalition changed without a change in the prime minister.

Anwar was also to meet the king at 2.30 p.m. (06:30 GMT) on Monday, his spokesman said, but did not give details of what he would look for.

Devamany Krishnasamy, vice president of the Indian Congress of Malaysia, who was also present at the meeting, told Al Jazeera on Sunday night that Mahathir had the numbers to form a new government.

"This is political. It happens all over the world. The constitution says that Parliament can decide that any majority can lead the government, and must obtain the consent of the agong (king), that simple," said Devamany, who is aligned with The current opposition party.

& # 39; Justice will prevail & # 39 ;: Anwar Ibrahim over the 1MDB scandal and the future of Malaysia | Talk to Al Jazeera

Anwar and Mahathir joined before the 2018 elections to expel the Barisan Nasional coalition dominated by UMNO that ruled the country of Southeast Asia for six decades, in a surprise victory.

But the tension between the two in his Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) coalition had increased, as Mahathir resisted establishing a specific calendar to fulfill his promise to deliver power to Anwar.

The political fortune of the coalition has diminished with the defeat in five recent partial elections.

Anwar also separated from his party partner, Mohamed Azmin Ali, the minister of economic affairs, who was among those who joined the meeting on Sunday night.

Anwar was a deputy of Mahathir when the latter was prime minister during his first period from 1981 to 2003. But Mahathir fired him in 1998 after they disagreed on how to handle the financial crisis.

Shortly after, Anwar was jailed for sodomy, charges that, according to him, were falsified.

With additional reports from Ted Regency in Kuala Lumpur