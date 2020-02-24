Mako Vunipola will miss the game of Wales, but Anthony Watson can return to England | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLece2c8dc1c3d6b964e20f0d745dda0a611% %MINIFYHTMLece2c8dc1c3d6b964e20f0d745dda0a612%





Anthony Watson will join England in his three-day training camp

England seems to be without Mako Vunipola for another phase of its momentum for the title of the Six Nations, but Anthony Watson may be available to strengthen the last three.

Last week, Vunipola traveled to Tonga for family reasons, forcing him to miss the demolition of Ireland for 24-12 that has kept Eddie Jones World Cup finalists in dispute over the title.

But the powerful loose-head accessory is unlikely to return to these shores in time for the penultimate round of the Six Nations against Wales in Twickenham on Saturday next week.

However, Watson will connect with England at his three-day training camp in Oxford if he can show that he has recovered from the calf problem that has prevented him from participating in the championship to date.

England is well provided with quality loose heads in the shape of Joe Marler and Ellis Genge, which makes Vunipola's return less urgent, but Watson can play on the wing or on the side and it would be a valuable reinforcement.

"Mako probably won't return to Wales. He has gone home for family business," said head coach Jones.

"Anthony has to do a career session and if he succeeds, we will take him to the camp."

England sided Ireland in a performance that evoked memories of the victories over Australia and New Zealand that drove them to the World Cup final last fall.

Eddie Jones says that the half-time marker in the Six Nations clash against Ireland was like a cricket game and his team was so advanced that they could have declared

At the heart of the triumph was the second row, Maro Itoje, who was close to his best destructive power by quietly starting the Six Nations.

Ireland tried to shake him and Jones warned future opponents to attack him at his own risk.

"Maro has been through that and that is what normally happens with a second-year player: they work out what you are good at and then try to take it away from you," Jones said.

English duo Elliot Daly and Courtney Lawes reflect on Sunday's 24-12 victory over Ireland in Twickenham

"He has gone through that process and now they can attack him. The more they attack him, the more he distracts them from his game."

"What I like about Maro is that he has a real growth mindset, he really wants to keep improving."

"And he sees it as a really important part of his game, not only as that physical and menacing player, but also as a guy who can influence others to play well. That was quite evident against Ireland."

"We see the way he relates to his fellow players, the way he communicates, the way he gets more out of the players around him. We're seeing that more and more."

Owen Farrell says that England has many things left over despite leaving aside Ireland in Twickenham and insists that facing his father Andy has no impact on his preparation.

While Itoje is growing in stature within the England leadership group, it is Captain Owen Farrell who continues to act as a flag bearer.

"We've been talking about the growth of the leadership team. It takes time. Owen hasn't even been at work for two years. Every game he capitates improves a little," Jones said.

"It was not about what he did in the field against Ireland, but what he did in the period before the game."

"It was outstanding how he led the team in the pregame period and we saw him when the players entered the field. We had a great focus."

"He is learning to be a better captain. The captaincy is difficult. He is doing a great job as a captain."