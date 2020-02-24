Make airline reservations how to buy on Amazon – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML87a5b7ebedbbcd60251ddaa76297c3f411% %MINIFYHTML87a5b7ebedbbcd60251ddaa76297c3f412%

In Flipkart and Amazon, you would put something in your shopping cart, then you could take it out if you felt you didn't need it or if the price wasn't right, and sometimes you could put it back. The payment process is continuous if you have saved your credit or debit card details on the site.

Airline seat reservations do not happen in the same way. You can't put a seat in a cart. If you do not reserve a seat the first time, next time you will have to search again. Many sites do not allow you to save your payment card details.

"But today's customers expect airline systems to behave like an Internet retail system," says Denis Lacroix, head of central shared services and member of the executive committee of the travel technology company Amadeus.



%MINIFYHTML87a5b7ebedbbcd60251ddaa76297c3f413% %MINIFYHTML87a5b7ebedbbcd60251ddaa76297c3f414%

So, Amadeus and the airlines are working to build such systems. “We are trying to evolve the entire buying process closer to the way people use Flipkart or Amazon. Much, much more natural, ”says Lacroix. It will not be exactly the same, because the seat on a flight is a perishable product. It is not something that can remain in a cart for a few weeks while determining whether or not to buy it. And the price could change significantly while in the cart. But the attempt is to make the whole experience "much more fluid and frictionless."

%MINIFYHTML87a5b7ebedbbcd60251ddaa76297c3f415% %MINIFYHTML87a5b7ebedbbcd60251ddaa76297c3f416%

Lacroix says that efforts are also being made to eliminate other areas of friction. He says that when he flew to Bangalore, there were several planes landing at the same time, which meant long lines at immigration counters. He points out that although he has come to India twice a year for the past 20 years, it is still as if the immigration systems did not know him, trust him. In Paris, where he boarded, he had to show his passport three times in different places.

"We are looking for how to solve these problems in an innovative way, eliminate the pain of travel, use biometrics, it can be a facial recognition, a reliable identity that airlines, airports and governments would accept. If planes are delayed and many arrive at At the same time, we are working to create a system to ensure that the airport authority takes this into account and the staff accordingly, ”says Lacroix.

AI would be crucial in many of these areas. It is already being used in areas such as ticket reservation and fraud detection. "It is used to show the results that will produce a high conversion rate. When someone looks at a route, the system may realize that it is not looking for the cheapest flight. Then, on the screen, instead of putting the cheapest flight at the top, we will put the one that sells the most, "says Lacroix.

