Mahesh Bhatt takes a look at her daughter Pooja Bhatt's birthday celebrations

Pooja Bhatt turns 48 today and the actress celebrated her special day with her family. Pooja's father, Mahesh Bhatt, who is an avid social media user, shared a photo that gave fans a glimpse of Pooja Bhatt's birthday celebrations along with writing a heartfelt note.

The image featured his three daughters, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, who smiled as they posed for the camera. In addition to sharing the images, the filmmaker wrote a legend that said: “I did not give you the gift of life, but life gave me the gift of you. Happy Birthday Pooja. "(Sic)

Pooja's mother, Soni Razdan, left a comment on the picture that said: "Now that's lovely. Happy birthday, dear Pooja.

While Pooja Bhatt was a renowned actress in the 90s and has appeared in numerous big-selling films such as Sadak, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Chaahat, Border, among others, it will soon be seen on the big screen at the meeting of Sadak 2 by Mahesh Bhatt with his co-star, Sanjay Dutt. Interestingly, Sadak 2 will not only bring Pooja and Sanjay together, but also make Alia share the screen space in front of Aditya Roy Kapur. Dad, Mahesh Bhatt will wear the director's hat once again after 20 years for this sequel. And the premiere of the film is scheduled for July 10, 2020.