Mahathir of Malaysia presents his resignation to the king: reports | Malaysia News

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad announced his resignation on Monday paving the way for a possible formation of a new government.

Mahathir said in a two-line statement that he had informed the king of the country of his resignation at 1 p.m. Kuala Lumpur time (0500 GMT).

Reuters also reported that Mahathir's party, Bersatu, resigned from the government coalition, Pakatan Harapan.

Mahathir's decision follows a weekend of political disputes, after it was reported Sunday night that his party planned to form a new government that would exclude his anointed successor, Anwar Ibrahim.

The fight between the old rivals Mahathir, 94, and Anwar, 72, is the last chapter of the long political saga between two of the country's most prominent political figures.

Anwar and Mahathir joined before the 2018 elections to expel the Barisan Nasional coalition dominated by UMNO that ruled the country of Southeast Asia for six decades, in a surprise victory that led to the dismissal of then Prime Minister Najib Razak.

But the tension between the two in his Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) coalition had increased, as Mahathir resisted establishing a specific calendar to fulfill his promise to deliver power to Anwar.

The political fortune of the coalition has diminished with the defeat in five recent partial elections.

Anwar also separated from his party partner, Mohamed Azmin Ali, the minister of economic affairs, who was among those who joined the meeting on Sunday night.

Anwar was a deputy of Mahathir when the latter was prime minister during his first period from 1981 to 2003. But Mahathir fired him in 1998 after they disagreed on how to handle the financial crisis.

Shortly after, Anwar was jailed for sodomy, charges that, according to him, were falsified.