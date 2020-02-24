Mahathir Mohamad, Prime Minister of Malaysia, presents resignation letter

They were the strangest political colleagues: a former non-Argentine autocrat and the former protégé whom he had imprisoned for sodomy.
Mahathir Mohamad, the Malaysian prime minister, 94, and his alleged perennial heir, Anwar Ibrahim, joined forces in 2018 to overthrow a ruling party to which both had belonged. That party, the National Organization of the United Malays, known as UMNO, was at the center of the 1MDB scandal, the blatant looting of billions of dollars from Malaysian public funds.
But the hard-to-manage coalition that brought together Mahathir and Anwar collapsed on Monday, the last turn in a caustic rivalry that goes back decades.
After a series of meetings in which political analysts feverishly analyzed the car that stopped at each entrance, Mahathir presented his resignation letter as prime minister on Monday afternoon.
However, the measure does not appear to be designed to result in Mr. Mahathir actually renouncing the leadership of Malaysia, a job he has occupied twice.
If the constitutional monarch of Malaysia accepts the resignation letter, the two struggling political blocs in the country seem to support Mahathir as their prime minister, which annuls Anwar.
"The wonderful thing for Mahathir is that it is impossible for him to lose because he wins the face, wins the cross," said James Chin, director of the Asian Institute of Tasmania at the University of Tasmania.
It was a characteristic sleight of hand of the most cunning veteran politician in Asia, and left Anwar furious, once again, for an elderly politician who has repeatedly breached the promises that he would eventually depart to allow Anwar to become prime minister.
The realignment also raises questions about the future of political and economic reforms in a country where Malay nationalist politics was promoted during Mahathir's first term, from 1981 to 2003, and seems to be gaining ground again.
"Mahathir wins and Malaysia will lose," Chin said. "This means that it is the same Malay supremacy policy that put the country in trouble in the first place."
The diverse coalition that came to power in 2018, after voters rejected Prime Minister Najib Razak and his powerful UMNO party, first placed a group of ethnically Chinese politicians and other minorities in prominent positions.
Malaysia is still struggling with the consequences of billions of dollars that were looted from a national investment fund, 1MDB or 1 Malaysia Development Berhad. Mr. Najib is accused of orchestrating the looting.
Rehearsals related to the 1MDB scandal continue and have attracted forces as diverse as Goldman Sachs and Hollywood movie stars to Chinese officials and luxury handbag manufacturers.
Now 72, Mr. Anwar was once a fiery leader of a Malay nationalist youth movement and served as deputy prime minister during Mahathir's 22-year first term as prime minister. But Mr. Mahathir purged his deputy, and Mr. Anwar spent years in and out of jail convicted of sodomy.
The sexual act is illegal in Malaysia, but human rights groups said Mr. Anwar's imprisonment had political motivations.
Mr. Mahathir finally decided on Mr. Najib as protected. Najib served nine years as prime minister, until the 2018 elections that brought Mahathir back to power, leading a coalition that included Chinese liberal politicians and conservative Islamists.
On Monday morning, Mr. Anwar met with Mr. Mahathir and hinted that everything was fine.
"I was moved by his attitude and principle," Anwar said, recalling that Mahathir had reaffirmed that "he would not bow down to groups that want to take power without setting any reform agenda."
Then, a couple of hours later, Mahathir presented his resignation letter, in a maneuver that analysts saw as an attempt to build a coalition without Anwar.