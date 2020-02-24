Mahathir Mohamad, Prime Minister of Malaysia, presents resignation letter

They were the strangest political colleagues: a former non-Argentine autocrat and the former protégé whom he had imprisoned for sodomy.

Mahathir Mohamad, the Malaysian prime minister, 94, and his alleged perennial heir, Anwar Ibrahim, joined forces in 2018 to overthrow a ruling party to which both had belonged. That party, the National Organization of the United Malays, known as UMNO, was at the center of the 1MDB scandal, the blatant looting of billions of dollars from Malaysian public funds.

But the hard-to-manage coalition that brought together Mahathir and Anwar collapsed on Monday, the last turn in a caustic rivalry that goes back decades.

After a series of meetings in which political analysts feverishly analyzed the car that stopped at each entrance, Mahathir presented his resignation letter as prime minister on Monday afternoon.