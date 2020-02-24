Madonna Angers fans take more than three hours in the show & # 39; Madame X Paris & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML6cff77fe585a59a6ac0ecb4b9a9fc6b411% %MINIFYHTML6cff77fe585a59a6ac0ecb4b9a9fc6b412%

According to reports, the singer of & # 39; Medellín & # 39; He completed his concert on February 22 at 2:15 a.m. The next day, after production was affected by "unforeseen technical problems."

VirginThe "Madame X" show in Paris, France, was delayed three hours on Saturday, February 22, after the production suffered "unforeseen technical problems."

The successful "Vogue" is currently in the middle of a 12-night residence at the city's Le Grand Rex, but it was three hours late when it took the stage this weekend due to production problems.

According to the French RTL site, a technician said the presentation was delayed because certain decorations for the tour were not compatible with the venue of the concert.

The publication also reported that the program finally ended at 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning, leaving many of the 2,800 fans who attended fighting to travel home.

Dissatisfied fans went to social networks and insisted that the "Medellin" star did not act until midnight, when he had to go on stage more than three hours before.

"How could you be more disrespectful to your fans? Several shows were canceled for no reason (we still had to pay our plane tickets to go to Paris, thank you very much) and now you start your show 4 hours late … You! The behavior It's a shame! You shouldn't sing anymore … "wrote one user.

"@Madonna knows that her fans have a life, are they parents who have their children taking care of children to see?" Another fan wrote, while a third added: "Three hours late is unacceptable for a queen like you. We have schedules to respect in Paris."

The "Madame X Tour" has proved problematic for the star, with Madonna canceling shows in cities like New York, Los Angeles and London previously on the tour, which began in September (2019).

The final show will take place on March 11.