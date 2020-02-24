Madison gives Peter Weber & # 39; Suite Ultimatum & # 39; before the dates of Fantasy Suite

A B C

In the new episode of the ABC dating program, the pilot and the three women, Madison, Hannah Ann and Victoria, head to Australia, where they will spend the week of Fantasy Suite.

It's finally time for the fantasy costume to Peter Weberthe season of "The Bachelor"However, before they got there, the episode on Monday, February 24, of the ABC show began just where things stayed last week. After taking him aside after the rose ceremony, Madison hinted at Peter who was saving for marriage. "

"Next week, if you had to sleep with another person, it would be very difficult for me to move forward on this," he told Peter. That just confused Peter and replied: "I feel it is not fair for the [other] relationships [with Hannah Ann Sluss and Victoria Fuller] that I have, but I don't want to doubt you in any way and make you feel that I think less of what we have ".

"In no way do I want to give you an ultimatum or tell you what you can and cannot do. I hope you know," Madison replied. "But for me, actions speak louder than words, and I'm really excited about that."

Later, Peter and the ladies went to Australia. The first date was between Peter and Hannah Ann. They chose to have fun on jet skis. Peter and Hannah Ann had a kissing session on the beach after he told her he was falling in love with her. Later they decided to spend the night together in the fantasy suite.

The next appointment was for Victoria. Peter tried to clarify things with her when Victoria insisted that she not "ruin the relationship" as her former Merissa Pence said. Fortunately they agreed to leave the drama in the past and enjoy their helicopter ride.

Later in the night, Victoria talked to Peter about how she was treated in a past relationship and that's why she found it difficult to communicate. She got excited because she was worried about not giving Peter the answers he wanted. However, then they managed to talk and spent the night together in the fantasy suite.

Meanwhile, in the girls' hotel room, Madison told Hannah Ann that she would not be happy if Peter slept with another person. Hannah Ann didn't say much, but in her confessional, she admitted that she was "really surprised" by that because Madison should have known "what [she] was entering" by joining "The Bachelor."

Then it was time for an appointment with Madison. They climbed to the top of the story building in the country. During the date, the two realized how much they are in love with each other and in the evening part of the date, Madison revealed to Peter that he is saving up for the marriage.

Peter respected her. Madison then said that while she didn't want to be critical, she wasn't willing to compromise if he slept with one or both women. When Peter admitted that he was intimate during his other appointments in the fantasy suite with the other women, Madison was upset and hurt.

Peter and Madison cried together and apologized because he didn't want to lose Madision. It remains to be seen what will happen next, since it will take place in the next episode on March 2 that will also feature the special "Women Tell All".