Luke Evans Showers Welsh Hospital Praising Father's Treatment Post Freak Accident

In a new video that he published on social networks, the actor of & # 39; Beauty and the Beast & # 39; reveals the extent of the injury in his father's hand before extending his gratitude to the staff of Morriston Hospital.

"Beauty and the Beast (2017)"star Luke Evans He thanked the staff of a Welsh hospital, who saved his father's hand after an accident in his garden.

The actor's father, David Evans, ran to Morriston Hospital in Swansea after opening his hand with a bandsaw on Friday, February 21.

In a new Instagram video, Luke reveals that surgeons worked quickly to save his father's hand.

"Three days ago, my father had an accident in his garden, cutting and cutting wood in a circular saw," he says. "It was very bad, he opened his hand. It was a terrible accident and he almost lost his fingers."

"It took me five hours of microsurgery for one of the most amazing people I've ever met. What he did to my father's hand is extraordinary."

Luke and his family feel very fortunate to have chosen the right hospital.

"(Thanks to) nurses, caregivers, porters, surgeons, anesthetists, all of whom had already worked a very long day when we arrived," he adds. "(The surgeon) came out with a smile on his face and time to give me and my mother all the time to explain what had happened to my father."

"My father has been very well attended by everyone in that hospital and I just wanted to say how fortunate I feel and how grateful I am to have a health service that allows my father to be treated for all these things, and it has not been that way. I didn't need health insurance or anything. It's just there for us. We are a very lucky nation. "