Love Jordan Love has some stylistic comparison with Patrick Mahomes – Up News Info Detroit

NFL applicants descend to Indianapolis this week for the annual harvest of the NFL Scouting Combine, which has now moved its exercises to primetime starting Thursday night.

While Combine is more about seeing how healthy players are medically and trying to discover their personalities, the part of the exercise gets the most attention because it's always fun to see how fast, explosive and strong these players are. Some players, almost without fail, will see their stocks soar after their stay in Indy. One of those players could be Utah state quarterback Jordan Love.

While Joe Burrow of LSU and Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama (pending health) have separated as the two best QBs in the class, Up News Info Sports NFL Draft expert Chris Trapasso believes Love's athletic ability could leave an impression on a Combine environment.

“Jordan Love has a stylistic comparison with Patrick Mahomes. You can make some crazy throws to the race, you have a very strong arm. I think the launch session will be really good for him, "Trapasso said in an interview with Katie Johnston of Up News Info Local." He didn't really have a great final season in the state of Utah, but athletics, arm talent and ability of throwing football from any platform. "I think Jordan Love is a guy that people are going to talk about, a consensus that goes up to the drafts after the combine."

Love's junior season is what originally placed him on the draft boards, as he threw for 3,567 yards and 32 touchdowns with only six interceptions in 2018. After losing several key offensive collaborators around him, Love stepped back. last season, throwing 20 touchdowns against 17 spikes. That discrepancy will be a safe interview question, although Trapasso points out that the loss of talent around him is a key factor.

While Love is likely to be among the most prominent in the offense, Trapasso really has his eyes on two defensive players that he believes could greatly impress positional exercises and traditional tests.

One is Boise State's defensive lineman, Curtis Weaver. The youth runner was very productive in his three-year career with the Broncos, accumulating 34 catches and 47.5 tackles for the loss. But he suffered an injury in November that seemed to bother him on the stretch of the season, leaving him out of national consciousness. Now, completely healthy, Trapasso believes that Weaver will impress on Indy and says "after the combine, we'll talk about him as a first-round blocking selection."

The other player that Trapasso has in mind is Auburn's cornerback, Noah Igbinoghene, who will probably make a show in the 40s, vertical jump and wide jump.

“It started at the wide receiver, and it has the bloodlines. His mother was a bronze medalist sprinter at the 1992 Olympics. He turned the cornerback in Auburn, and his film is special. It can really change direction and it's very fast in the field, ”said Trapasso. “He is now off the first round radar. But, I think he will run well, wide jump, vertical jump, the whole combine will be good for him, and will move on the first round radar after the combine. "

Igbinoghene won six state titles on track at the high school level, and it's fair to say that his athleticism has probably only improved since then. In case you want to be next to your TV when he is testing, he will have to wait until Sunday, March 1, when defensive defenders do their tests on the field.

It is likely that all the boys mentioned above make some waves with their Combine performances, but there are always some players who go unnoticed because they are not the most impressive test athletes. And yet, those players can enter and have an impact on Day 1 for an NFL team. On that front, there are a couple of players, one in attack and one in defense, to which Trapasso wants people to pay attention.

“The type of instant impact on the wide receiver position is Bryan Edwards of South Carolina. I don't think he's the fastest guy in this really loaded wide receiver class, but he's got four years of quality, constant production in South Carolina in the SEC, "Trapasso said." It just does everything right. He knows how to open, he has a huge capture radius, his career after capture skills is really impressive for a larger wide receiver. He will be out of the top 10 on the 40-yard board, the vertical, the three-cone drill, but he's ready to contribute to the NFL right now. "

"On the defensive side, Bradlee Anae, the Utah rider runner, is easy to see that he is not super explosive just around the corner. But, his arsenal of fast pass moves is possibly the best in the whole class, with Chase Young from the state of Ohio, "Trapasso continued." He will not prove well, that could push him down in the draft. But don't be surprised when Bradlee Anae of Utah ends up entering and being a rookie on the defensive line. "

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine begins with drills in the field on Thursday, February 27 when the tight end, open receivers and quarterbacks take the field for field drills. To see the full calendar, you can check the NFL website here.