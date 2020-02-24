Los Angeles honors Kobe Bryant and her daughter at a public monument | News

Kobe Bryant's wife offered a moving portrait of her NBA superstar husband and daughter on Monday at a memorial service for both of them, who were among the nine people killed last month in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles.

Speaking sometimes in tears, Vanessa Bryant praised her husband's devotion to her family as she addressed thousands of fans gathered at the Staples Center to remember Bryant and 13-year-old Gianna.

"God knew they couldn't be on this Earth without the other," said Vanessa Bryant. "I had to bring them home to have them together. Honey, take care of our Gigi."

The service took place in the center arena where Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers during the last 17 seasons of his two-decade NBA career.

Among the fans was Alyssa Shapiro, 27, of Huntington Beach, who said she was inspired to become a basketball player after watching countless Lakers games with her father.

The family's love for the game, and Bryant's work in women's sports, led her to become a middle school girls' basketball coach. Her team had played against Gianna's team and she saw Bryant cheer on her daughter in the stands.

With homemade heart-shaped posters of "Kobe,quot; and "Gigi," he said he approached Bryant to perform in a game.

"I just wanted to thank you for being an inspiration to me," he said. "I grew up looking at it on the screen … It made me realize that he is more than that guy on the court."

The esplanade at the Staples Center was a sea of ​​people dressed in the colors of purple and yellow and others in black. On the scoreboard, the life of the Bryant family appeared in images: Vanessa and Kobe, Kobe and Gianna, the whole family in costumes, Gianna on the court, photos of Gianna and her father.

Fans were given a program that contained photos, a purple KB pin and a t-shirt with photos of the father and daughter.

Also in the crowd was Bob Meléndez, 72, who has been a season ticket holder for 40 years. After watching Bryant play for the Lakers for years, even in his retirement game, Meléndez said he couldn't imagine missing the monument.

He wore a black jersey number 24 and a Lakers jacket that he bought for Bryant's last game.

"I had never dreamed I would be using this,quot; at Bryant's memorial, he said.

Meléndez joined his friends Tom Ling and René Vega, who said their grandchildren and Bryant's children attend the same school. Bryant called Vega "grandfather."

Ling, who wore a silver T-shirt number 8, said the news of Bryant's death was initially too horrible to accept.

"We didn't want to believe it," he said.

The service featured speakers who reflected on the effects of Kobe Bryant on his sport and the world, along with music and retrospectives on Bryant's achievements on the court. Bryant became active in film, television and writing after retiring from basketball in 2016.

Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Bryant's former teammate, Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, were among those attending the "Celebration of Life,quot; memorial.

Alyssa Shapiro, 27, of Huntington Beach, and her father Rick Shapiro, 55, standing outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles before a public monument to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and her daughter, Gianna (Stefanie Dazio / AP Photo)

Bryant's family, dozens of great athletes and many important figures from Bryant's public life attended.

The money from the sale of tickets was expected to be given to the Mamba y Mambacita Sports Foundation, which supports sports programs for young people in marginalized communities and teaches girls and women sports.

Sellers sold flowers, Lakers scarves and commemorative newspapers and t-shirts. Buses went up and down Figueroa street with their signs lit with "RIP KOBE,quot;.

Business partners Donnell Dorsey and Ramon Acevedo slept along Figueroa Street on Sunday night to make sure they could claim a place for their Lakers merchandise. Dorsey said he sold Bryant-related shirts and hats five times a day after the death of the basketball superstar.

On Monday, the duo sold framed photos and drawings of Bryant and Gianna for five dollars each, t-shirts and hats for $ 15 each and medallions for $ 25.

Dorsey said a friend told him about Bryant's death. "It was like, & # 39; it went. Where did it go?"

"I was, I guess you could say, numb," Dorsey said.

Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna in Los Angeles, California (Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP Photo)

Bryant played his entire 20-year career in the NBA with the Lakers, including the last 17 seasons at the Staples Center, which opened in 1999. The two numbers of jerseys removed from the five-time NBA champion, 8 and 24, they hang high above the sand where it became. the third highest scorer in the history of the league until the Lakers star, LeBron James, beat him the night before Bryant died.

Bryant's death caused a torrent of pain in Los Angeles, where he remained the most popular athlete in the city until his retirement. Dozens of monuments and public murals have been installed around the expanding metropolis, and thousands of fans gathered daily outside the Staples Center to sympathize after the accident.

A private funeral was held for Kobe and Gianna Bryant in Orange County on February 7.

Also on Monday, Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that operated the crashed helicopter, saying the pilot was careless and negligent when flying in cloudy conditions and should have aborted the flight.

The lawsuit seeks general damages, economic damages, punitive damages and more, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The pilot Ara Zobayan was among the nine people killed in the accident.