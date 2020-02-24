Lord Jamar does not have it after Eminem admits that he is a guest in hip-hop

Instagram / WENN / Sheri Determan

When asked if he sees or not as a guest in the hip-hop scene, the Detroit star says: "The funny thing is that, with all the flesh as a certain person, I never said I was not a guest."

Up News Info –

Mr. Jamar he doesn't like the way Eminem He admitted that he is a guest in the hip-hop scene. After the recent Detroit star interview on the matter, the Brand Nubian member turned to his Twitter account to roast his enemy for a long time.

He said on the microblogging site: "I guess your EGO would not allow you to say & # 39; Lord Jamar was right all the time, and was upset to come to him as I did … my bad … I am invited in the house of Hip Hop. "Then he added in a separate tweet," At least the EGO calmed down enough to admit what he had been saying all along. "

%MINIFYHTML7149537dc6b140b228f6a313e84d1af511% %MINIFYHTML7149537dc6b140b228f6a313e84d1af512%

"This damn case is closed, now everyone repeats after me … WHITE PEOPLE ARE INVITED IN THE HIP HOP HOUSE THAT BLACK PEOPLE BUILT!" He continued. "Thank you and good night. (He drops the microphone and drops the podium)."

Em has not yet responded to Jamar.

During the interview itself, Em was asked whether or not he thinks he is a "guest in the Hip Hop house." Not to mention Jamar's name, Em replied: "The funny thing is that, with all the meat as a certain person, I never said I wasn't a guest. I'm absolutely a guest. I never said I wasn't. I never said I was king. you're welcome, right? "

Em went on to say that he doesn't want to be the "king of hip-hop" and that he would never get over other rappers. "I don't want to be the king of hip hop. Who the hell is the king of hip hop?" he said. "Is there a king of hip-hop? People would say: & # 39; The fact that you sell the most discs doesn't mean you're the best. Although you can rap 40 million syllables it doesn't mean you're the best. & # 39; I care more about rhyming syllables. I care more about crafts than any of the other things. "