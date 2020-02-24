Look back at Kobe Bryant's family album

Kobe BryantThe legacy is still alive.

Last month, the basketball legend died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, and seven others were victims of the tragic accident.

Today, Bryant's fans and family, including his wife Vanessa BryantThey pay their respects at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, where a celebration of life is celebrated in honor of him and his daughter. In addition, the proceeds of the memorial service will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

At the time of Kobe and Gianna's death, Vanessa talked about her heart ache.

"Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them," he wrote on Instagram. "We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my loving husband, Kobe, the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful and sweet Gianna, a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter, and an incredible sister to Natalie, BiankaY Capri".