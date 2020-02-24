Look back at Kobe Bryant's family album

Kobe BryantThe legacy is still alive.
Last month, the basketball legend died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, and seven others were victims of the tragic accident.
Today, Bryant's fans and family, including his wife Vanessa BryantThey pay their respects at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, where a celebration of life is celebrated in honor of him and his daughter. In addition, the proceeds of the memorial service will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
At the time of Kobe and Gianna's death, Vanessa talked about her heart ache.
"Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them," he wrote on Instagram. "We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my loving husband, Kobe, the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful and sweet Gianna, a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter, and an incredible sister to Natalie, BiankaY Capri".
"There are not enough words to describe our pain at this time," his statement continued. "It comforts me to know that Kobe and Gigi knew they were so loved. We were very blessed to have them in our lives."
Those words could not sound more true in the public memorial service held in his honor.
Check out the icon of the Lakers and their precious family moments in our gallery below.
birthday
"Happy birthday B.B. I can't believe you already have 3!" Kobe wrote on Instagram in December 2019: "We love you little mamacita."
Pool time
"My Bianka Bella Bryant (BBB)," Kobe wrote on Instagram in November 2019.
Thanksgiving
"Happy Thanksgiving! Thankful for my family!" Kobe wrote on Instagram in November 2019.
Hallowe'en
The Bryant disguised as characters from The Wizard of Oz in October 2019.
Matt Baron / Shutterstock
Baby on the way
Vanessa shows her growing belly at the Baby2Baby 2019 Gala in Los Angeles.
"My Gigi,quot;
"My Gigi," Kobe wrote on Instagram in September 2019.
Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images
Love and basketball
The dynamic duo sits next to the court in the Lakers vs. Mavericks game at the Staples Center in 2019.
Many hugs
"@vanessabryant surprised me by bringing our two little babies, B.B and KoKo, to my signature in the #legacyandthequeen @granity book at @barnesandnoble," the title of the September 2019 publication said.
Mother's Day
"Happy Mother's Day @vanessabryant, we love you and thank you for everything you do for our family," Kobe wrote on Instagram in May 2019, about a month before Capri's birth. "You are the basis of everything we appreciate. I love you #mybaby #lioness #mamabear #queenmamba."
A father-daughter duo
"I had a great trip to @uconnwbb for the night of the last year and the retirement of the basketball legend @ promise50 with my baby Gigi," Kobe wrote on Instagram in March 2019. "Thanks Gampel, thanks to coach Geno and Cd for the warm welcome. Good luck the rest of the way. "
Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images
Basketball teammates
Kobe and Gianna Bryant share a special moment in a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Family fun
Vanessa, Kobe, Natalia and Gianna attended the world premiere of A wrinkle in time in Los Angeles in 2018.
Smiles in the sun
"Amazing family trip to Cabo for my birthday #bryantbunch # 40 #queenmamba #mambacitas," said the title of the 2018 publication.
AP / Shutterstock
good memories
Kobe and his family attended a women's basketball game in Los Angeles in 2017.
Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images
An unforgettable moment
Bryant was all smiling while posing with his family members during his jersey retirement ceremony in 2017. Magic johnson It was also there.
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic
A dad and his daughters
Kobe attended the Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Sports Awards with Vanessa, Gianna and Natalia in 2016.
Joe Russo / Shutterstock
A loving family
Here, family members were photographed at the Tribeca Film Festival.
Jesse D. Garrabrant / NBAE through Getty Images
All smiles
Bryant celebrates his great victory with his daughter by his side.
Elsa / Getty Images
Hugs and kisses
Warming up! The basketball icon receives a hug from his teenage daughter before his game at the NBA All-Star Game in 2016.
David Livingston / Getty Images
A proud father
Kobe's wife and daughters attended their hand and footprint ceremony in Hollywood, California, in 2011.
Paul Hiffmeyer / Disney through Getty Images
A day in Disney
Kobe, his wife and their daughters celebrated the Lakers NBA championship at Disneyland in 2010.
Richard Vogel / AP / Shutterstock
A winning team
The basketball star celebrated a Lakers victory with Vanessa and the children in a parade in Los Angeles in 2009.
Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage
"Daddy's little princesses,quot;
During a 2017 interview with ExtraKobe referred to his daughters as "daddy's princesses." Here, he was photographed with Vanessa and Natalia in 2007.
To honor the legacy of Kobe and Gianna, the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation provides opportunities for young people through sport. For more information or to donate, click here.