Local metal heroes on the rise join Eli’s In Oakland – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Two local metal bands that have established themselves as the main lights of the Bay Area scene joined on Friday when Hell Fire and Charger share the stage at Eli’s in Oakland.

Infusing its classic mix of British influences from the late 70s and more aggressive early thrash riffs, Hell Fire was founded in 2010 by guitarist, San Francisco native and BMX professional cyclist Tony Campos after meeting the recently transplanted metal and Mexican bassist Herman. Bandala The couple began playing song versions of their heroes Iron Maiden, Diamond Head and Metallica, gradually developing their own vocabulary and writing original songs. The two musicians found additional collaborators and began playing their melodies in shows throughout the Bay Area.

After going through several changes in the lineup and refining his composition, Hell Fire finally connected with singer Jake Nunn before recording his self-released debut album. Metal masses in 2016. The current lineup would be complete when drummer Mike Smith joined before the band recorded their second album Free again Next year. The effort showed a quantum leap forward in song composition and organization, as Campos and Bandala refined their riff chemistry on NWOBHM-infused tracks such as "Wheels of Fate,quot; and "Beyond Nightmares,quot; (the latter presents the manipulations of the Bandala wah-wah snarling from Bandala that recall Metallica's original pedal manipulations under the legend Cliff Burton).

Since that release, the band has consistently raised its profile, playing shows with the local legends of thrash Exodus and Municipal Waste and touring clubs across the country. Hell Fire signed with the metal brand SoCal Riding Easy Records, which reissued Free again on vinyl in 2018 before the band's label debut Mania Last spring. The first recording featuring Nunn playing the guitar since he took the instrument shows a more skilful six-string interaction and some of the band's most memorable metal anthems so far. Last winter, the group toured the United States more extensively to support the Bay Area thrash icons, Death Angel.

For Friday's show, Hell Fire joins the fast trio of local power Charger. Anchored by Rancid / Operation Ivy bassist Matt Freeman, the band began criticizing their melodies that take Motörhead tracks and early Iron Maiden tracks in 2018.

The trio, which includes drummer Jason Willer (who also plays at the Jello Biafra Guantanamo Medical School) and guitarist Andrew McGee, released a homonymous EP at Pirates Press Records last year that captured the locomotive power of the sprayers in I live from Charger. Bewitcher, blackened speed metal team based in Portland, OR, opens the show

