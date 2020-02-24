Liverpool chief Jurgen Klopp admits that the victory of the Champions League instilled the attitude of never saying die | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML5c340522095ce5c33b9b7444a1bef07e11% %MINIFYHTML5c340522095ce5c33b9b7444a1bef07e12%

Liverpool extended its undefeated Premier League career to 44 games after the late victory over West Ham in Monday Night Football

%MINIFYHTML5c340522095ce5c33b9b7444a1bef07e15% %MINIFYHTML5c340522095ce5c33b9b7444a1bef07e16%















6:16



Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp praised his players for fighting until the end after two goals in the last 25 minutes gave them a 3-2 victory over West Ham

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp praised his players for fighting until the end after two goals in the last 25 minutes gave them a 3-2 victory over West Ham

Jurgen Klopp praised Liverpool's powers of recovery when the victory over West Ham pushed his record team one step closer to his first Premier League title.

Liverpool moved to 12 points of being crowned champion after coming from behind to beat the Hammers 3-2 at Anfield on Monday Night Football.

Klopp praised his players as "special,quot; after his 18th consecutive victory in the consecutive Premier League, stating that the European victory in Madrid last June helped instill an attitude of never saying die in his players.

He said: "The Champions League final (against Tottenham) helped a lot to know that we can (keep winning).

Lukasz Fabianski allows Mohamed Salah's shot to crawl under his body

"I said later, it was the worst final I played with a team, but we won! We learned in that season to do things well over and over again."

"A long time ago, but we had to work on that: consistency, staying in the game, using different situations."

"The pieces of the set brought us back tonight. Recovering momentum again, because we had one pair after another. There were so many things we could do better, but to reach this number of games, you can't be brilliant all the time."

Klopp greets the Kop after his side "squeezed,quot; on the line on Monday

"We just try to make the best of what we have. I am satisfied with the attitude we show. We lost some patience in the first half with what we did offensively."

"We loved him too much, but we were forced to remain calm. The best goal we scored didn't count, but sometimes you have to squeeze it and that's what we did tonight."

West Ham had returned from a goal down to put himself in a position to record some of his own history; The victory over a team with 52 more points would have been a Premier League record, but Liverpool's top class finally said it.

In matching the Manchester City record-winning race, Klopp added: "I never thought it would break or match. We did it and I can't believe I was honest."

2:55 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Liverpool's victory over West Ham FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Liverpool's victory over West Ham

"When we matched the stadium, the stadium was shaking and that helps us. What happens this season is an effort by all of us. I couldn't be more grateful or appreciate the support we received."

"You see City playing and this is the team in world football that can win all their other games. We have to keep winning. We need to be ready and it's a home game for Watford (next). It's not about shining but it's the I work harder. As long as the children are ready to work hard, I don't care, but there's still a job to do. "

Alexander-Arnold praises Kop's "massive,quot; support

7:06 Trent Alexander-Arnold gives his reaction to Liverpool's 3-2 victory over West Ham that leaves them with only four wins necessary to secure the club's first Premier League title Trent Alexander-Arnold gives his reaction to Liverpool's 3-2 victory over West Ham that leaves them with only four wins necessary to secure the club's first Premier League title

Trent, the man of the game, Trent Alexander-Arnold claimed two more assists, bringing his general Premier League account to 25, the most by a Liverpool defender in the competition, along with Stig Inge Bjornebye.

"We feel we dominate the game, but it's football," said Alexander-Arnold. Sky sports. "We allowed them to have two chances and they scored from both."

"His set pieces were probably his best chances of scoring, so we have to see that, but we dominate the game and we are happy with the victory. That is the main thing, but there are many things that we must get right.

"The fans were massively with us, they were amazing, especially after we were left behind. They were very helpful. For us, we just tried to move on, that's the mentality our manager has taught us. The end."

Rice remains optimistic after a limited loss

Declan Rice reflects on what might have been for West Ham in Anfield

The head of West Ham, David Moyes, remains without a victory as a visitor against Liverpool in all competitions, failing in 16 attempts and losing the last four straight with Manchester United, Sunderland and the Hammers.

Moyes' men remain in the last three, and midfielder Declan Rice lamented the individual mistakes that have finally cost West Ham all season.

"There were many positive aspects to take," he said. Sky sports. "Many people thought we were going to sit down, we scored twice and we had two other good opportunities. The mistakes cost us, that has been the story of our season. We have given the best team in the world a game." You are gutted that we have lost.

2:49 David Moyes said he was disappointed that West Ham could not maintain the lead in his 3-2 defeat at Liverpool David Moyes said he was disappointed that West Ham could not maintain the lead in his 3-2 defeat at Liverpool

"We kept our way well. Tonight it was about raising the field. I think Liverpool was probably a little surprised by the possibilities we created. Southampton is a huge game for us, there are positive aspects to take from the last two games."

"We have to be men and wait and we could have taken a point now. It wasn't meant to be and we have to go again now."

"That has to be the standard in every game. Take it from Liverpool, they are a great attack team but they also do the defensive work."

Whats Next?

Watford vs Liverpool Live

Liverpool will travel to face Watford on Saturday, live Sky sports; Coverage begins at 5 p.m. with the start at 5:30 p.m.

West Ham welcomes Southampton in the Premier League at London Stadium the same day at 3pm.