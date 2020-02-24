Liverpool 3 – 2 West Ham

Sadio Mane's 81-minute attack ensured that Liverpool overcame an almighty scare to beat an energetic West Ham 3-2 at Anfield and reestablish its 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's team followed the Hammers with 22 minutes remaining, but goals from Mohamed Salah (68) and Mane ensured that Liverpool matched the Manchester City Premier League record of 18 consecutive league wins.

The first goal of Georginio Wijnaldum in the ninth minute was immediately canceled by the third goal of the Issa Diop league in six games, before the substitute Pablo Fornals completed a remarkable change at nine minutes of the second half.

But a terrible mistake by Lukasz Fabianski allowed Salah to level up, before Mane pushed Liverpool to four victories of his first league title in 30 years.

The substitute Jarrod Bowen wasted a glorious opportunity to level moments after Mane was denied a second after an offside review of VAR, with the result leaving West Ham in 18th place still in relegation problems, a point to Security drift.

Whats Next?

Saturday, February 29 5:00 pm



Liverpool will travel to face Watford on Saturday, live on Sky Sports; Coverage begins at 5 p.m. with the start at 5:30 p.m.

West Ham welcomes Southampton in the Premier League at London Stadium the same day at 3pm.