Live match preview – Chelsea vs Bay Munich 02.25.2020

Team news, statistics and predictions while Bayern Munich travels to Chelsea in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Team news

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed that N & # 39; Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic (both kidnappers) will be absent for Bayern Munich's visit to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night for the last 16 draw First leg matches with the Bundesliga club.

Callum Hudson-Odoi will also miss the visit of former Bayerm suitors, but Lampard revealed that the forward "is not far,quot; from a return from Chelsea.

Frank Lampard has revealed that Hudson-Odoi is approaching a comeback



Hudson-Odoi was linked for a long time to a transfer to Bayern, until he suffered a rupture of the Achilles tendon in April 2019. He was recently absent due to a hamstring problem.

"(Christian) Pulisic is out, Hudson-Odoi is out, (N & # 39; Golo) Kante is out," Lampard said in his pre-game press conference.

"Callum is out, it's not far but it's not this game."

Meanwhile, there was better news for Chelsea with Pedro and Ruben Loftus-Cheek available.

Frank Lampard says he will talk to his younger players about & # 39; mentality levels & # 39; before Chelsea's game against Bayern Munich



Bayern defender Niklas Sule is ruled out for a knee injury, while Ivan Perisic is out for an ankle problem.

However, there is a boost for the Bundesliga champions with Javi Martinez back in training after missing six games due to a muscle tear.

Opta statistics

The last match of the Chelsea Champions League and Bayern Munich was the 2012 final: the London team won 4-3 on penalties (1-1 a.t.) at Bayern's Allianz Arena.

The previous four games in all competitions between Chelsea and Bayern Munich have produced 17 goals, an average of 4.25 per game.

According to the current format, Chelsea has reached the Champions League qualifying stages 14 times in 17 seasons since 2003/04, only Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich can boast more appearances at that time. However, the Blues have not exceeded the knockout stages since 2013/14.

Bayern Munich have reached the elimination stages of the Champions League for the twelfth consecutive season: only Real Madrid (23) and Barcelona (16) have a longer race. The Bavarians have surpassed the knockout stages in seven of the last eight seasons, the only exception occurred last season when they were eliminated by Liverpool.

Bayern Munich won the maximum points (18/18) and had a goal difference of +19 in the group stages of the Champions League this season, the best performance of a team in the group stage of the competition. However, none of the previous six teams that won all their group games lifted the trophy that same season.

Chelsea have been eliminated in each of their last four draws at home / away from the Champions League, by not winning any of their eight qualifying games in that period (D4 L4).

Chelsea have won just one of their last six Champions League games at Stamford Bridge (D4 L1), a 2-1 victory against Lille last December.

Since losing the 2012 Champions League final against Chelsea, Bayern Munich have eliminated English clubs in four of their five subsequent draws in the competition.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich scored the highest number of goals together in the group stage of the Champions League this season (5), including three each corner kick.

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard scored three goals in four Champions League games against Bayern Munich as a player, his best set record in the competition. He also converted one of the penalties in the victorious shooting in the 2012 final against the Bavarians.

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Chelsea's victory against Tottenham



The prediction of Charlie Nicholas

Chelsea got a very good result against Tottenham; I anticipated that if they started Olivier Giroud, they would get something.

What Frank Lampard does, interpret young people, is excellent. I see a style, which I don't see with some of the other teams that are rebuilding.

But they are still unpredictable. There is a vulnerability for them.

Bayern came and hit Tottenham, annihilated them, but they fight in the back and are being interrogated with RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund directing them close in the Bundesliga.

They are not as good as they have been in the past; I think they have retreated since Jupp Heynckes. They play more closely with Philippe Coutinho and Serge Gnabry. Gnabry has shown that many of us are wrong, since he was not cutting the mustard in the Arsenal, but it has been excellent.

But I think they will prevail here; I don't think Chelsea is at this level yet.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Chelsea 1-3 Bayern Munich (12/1 with Sky Bet)

