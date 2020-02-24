Lil Reese Involved in Intense Recoil Force and Force with Troll

%MINIFYHTML9c85a5382da804b245d608440f7e246811% %MINIFYHTML9c85a5382da804b245d608440f7e246812%

It all started after the Chicago rapper went to his Twitter account to react to Deontay Wilder's shocking defeat to Tyson Fury in the game on Saturday, February 22.

Lil ReeseThe weekend included him having a heated exchange with a Twitter troll that joked about being skipped in the past. This began after Reese reacted to Deontay Wilderthe shocking loss of Tyson fury In the game on Saturday, February 22.

"Wow, fury really just beat the man," so the Chicago rapper tweeted. Apparently, his tweet prompted a user to comment on his comments, reminding him that he was also skipped in the past. "When you saw the fight, did you have a flashback of when you got a ** beat?" the user asked.

The tweet, as expected, did not like Reese. Then he responded vehemently: "Suck the shit, people get shot by the shit, because I'm a fool, but I'm not sweet."

Reese added in a separate tweet, "My problem is that I don't give f ** k and I can't let it slip s ** t."

The tweet seemed to work for Lil Reese.

However, the troll was not baffled, as she continued troll the rapper on her own. "Reese still doesn't answer the question," he wrote the next day.

Her followers demanded that she stop, but she refused. "LMAOO, leave him alone," one person replied to his tweet, to which she simply replied: "Fuck."

Another suggested that "please love yourself and stop this slander." In response, the troll seemed to say that he knew Reese personally and that things were fine between them despite the dissent. "Lmfaoooo I know that man. We refresh ourselves in real life," he wrote.

The troll refused to leave Reese alone.

It remains to be seen when the alleged beating occurred, but Reese was shot in the neck on Monday, November 11 around 2:30 p.m. Central, in Country Club Hills, a suburb south of Chicago. He was taken to a nearby hospital by an unknown stranger and was then transferred from the Advocate South Suburban Hospital to the Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was reported in critical condition.

He was released a few days later and entered Instagram Live to assure his fans that he is doing well. With a black hoodie that buckled to the nose, he said nothing in the clip and was going crazy with Jon B's 1997 song "They Don & # 39; t Know".