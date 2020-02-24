Lil Nas X excites wedding guests while blocking Disney World reception

%MINIFYHTMLbc1a82fe67bb8199b3d544b7dc29193311% %MINIFYHTMLbc1a82fe67bb8199b3d544b7dc29193312%

WENN / Avalon

The rapper & # 39; Rodeo & # 39; Makes a surprise appearance while walking hand in hand with the bride and arrives on the dance floor while her success & # 39; Old Town Road & # 39; It sounds in the background.

Up News Info –

Lil Nas X I just gave a reception to a newly married couple to remember. On Saturday, February 22, rapper "Rodeo" went to his Twitter account to share a video that captured him at a wedding at Disney World.

In the short clip, the Grammy Award winner, who was on vacation at the Orlando theme park, was able to see the surprised guests when he entered the reception room at the bride's hand. You could see one of the guests exclaiming: "What the hell is happening right now?"

%MINIFYHTMLbc1a82fe67bb8199b3d544b7dc29193313% %MINIFYHTMLbc1a82fe67bb8199b3d544b7dc29193314%

<br />

%MINIFYHTMLbc1a82fe67bb8199b3d544b7dc29193315% %MINIFYHTMLbc1a82fe67bb8199b3d544b7dc29193316%

For the occasion, the 20-year-old rapper wore a white patterned suit and a cowboy hat. He showed his dance moves as soon as his successful collaboration with Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road", began to reproduce in the background. His accompanying note for the clip simply said: "I just crashed a wedding at Disney World."

Lil Nas X took Twitter to share that he was breaking a wedding.

The revelation of the wedding clash of MC "Panini" drove a lot of jealousy. A Twitter user said: "Crash my wedding, I'm sorry to propose to my girlfriend hahaha." Another wrote: "Imagine. It's the big day, the day of every day and then the universe gives you a panini man." A third joked: "I would leave my man if I see you at my wedding party."

A Twitter user begged him to also block his wedding.

Another reacted to the publication of Lil Nas X.

Another person intervened.

This was not the only surprise appearance that the MC, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, made for the day. He also arrived at a party launched by Bert & # 39; s Big Adventure, a charity that works to take children with chronic illnesses to Disney World.

<br />

<br />

"He was very kind and attentive: he arrived with an autographed hat for each child to wear during his performance," the organization said of his visit on Instagram. "In addition, he posed gently for so many photos and commemorated the night by having Bert & # 39; s Big Adventure's children and brothers sign his hat too! It was an experience that lasted a lifetime!" They also noticed that he rapped "Old Town Road" and even "gave us all signed cowboy hats and now we can sign HIS hat."