Lil Baby and Jayda meet after split rumors and Alexis' threat to steal it

The rapper of & # 39; Drip Too Hard & # 39; and her baby mom are seen next to her heated word exchange with former Fetty Wap squeeze Alexis Skyy on Twitter.

Lil baby and baby mama Jayda Cheaves They were seen together amid the rumors that they left him. The two met for their son's first birthday. The parents organized a Lego themed party for the child, and the rapper proudly broadcast it on his Instagram.

Their meeting came immediately after Jayda's Twitter war with Fetty Wapis ex Alexis Skyy. Jayda mocked Alexis for stating that he had "paved the way" for his fellow video sluts, and Alexis responded by threatening to "snatch" Lil Baby from Jayda.

Alexis scoffed at Jayda, "I assume I shouldn't have told you about these last days?!" before asking if I wanted "receipts." In response, Lil Baby stated that he did not want to participate in the two women's disputes, "I HATE the drama … miss me with that, please !!"

Lil Baby and Jayda first caused rumors of rupture after their altercation during the Grammy weekend in January. She flew all the way to the Staples Center, but ended up flying back home and her baby Daddy attended the event full of stars alone.

He added fuel to the rumors by removing his photos from his Instagram and then said he would move. He also hinted at his bad mood on Twitter: "I hate when they put me in situations where I have to act out of place. It's weird that I get angry or angry, but when I know I'm forced to do or say NOTHING."

It was later rumored that Lil Baby celebrated Valentine's Day with Bernice Burgos. She allegedly took her to an exotic getaway in Mexico before flying to Chicago for the weekend of the NBA stars. According to reports, his voice was heard in his video when he flaunted his vacation on Instagram Live.

However, one of Bernice's daughters, Amarie, denied the rumors. He said that blog tea "is so screwed. None of you know who your man is (palm of the hand)." A few days later, Bernice left a comment on Jayda's Instagram post about her little son. She left a series of emojis with her eyes on her heart.

Jayda herself didn't have high expectations when it came to her man's loyalty. "I do not say that any of that is right or great, but we are young as hell and we are not married, I do not expect it not to cheat," he once said. "All these n *** as a cheater bruh! ALL OF THEM."