Lil & # 39; Kim almost unrecognizable with a swollen face at Floyd Mayweather's birthday party

WENN / Instar

The hit creator of & # 39; Magic Stick & # 39; generates the rumor that recently he had more plastic surgeries to improve his appearance, but an entertainment blog says his swollen face is the result of an allergic reaction.

Up News Info –

Lil & # 39; Kim once again, people were taken aback by their different appearance when they attended Floyd Mayweather, Jr.The birthday party on Saturday, February 22. On the outskirts of Boulevard 3 in West Hollywood, the veteran rapper was almost unrecognizable as her face was swollen and her full lips were even bigger than usual.

Kim's appearance that night caused a new speculation that he had recently had more plastic surgery on his face and body to improve his appearance. Some speculated that he could have had a Brazilian butt lift and new lip injections.

Not fans of Kim's supposed new appearance, people intervened in the supposed result of his recent plastic surgeries. "How sad. The original Kim was so cute! And she didn't even know it," said one person. Another echoed the feeling, "Just a hot mess. Very sad. She was naturally a pretty girl."

When preferring Kim's old look before his multiple plastic surgeries, someone else shared: "I remember that when it first caught my attention, it was a big billboard in Times Square with its inclination. Everyone knows that image. It was like wow , she's so pretty. Now she doesn't even look human, how sad. "

"She is proof that you can lead a person to hate herself," another intervened. Other comments said: "She looks full, tense and uncomfortable all the time," "Lil Kim had the face of permanent constipation …" and "Enough with all the fucking surgeries, Kim."

Others blamed her surprisingly different makeup that night. "I hope it's just a bad makeup," wrote one. Another person wrote a more severe comment: "A funeral home put on makeup? It looks horrible."

However, an entertainment blog had a different explanation about Kim's unrecognizable appearance at Floyd's party. It is said that the singer of "Lady Marmalade" had a severe allergic reaction to shellfish during a Floyd Mayweather party, which made her face and lips swell a lot. "

Lil & # 39; Kim seemed almost unrecognizable with a swollen face at Floyd Mayweather's birthday party.

Kim has not addressed the speculation of plastic surgery. Looking aside, he looked elegant in a monochrome dress with silver heels, while carrying a white bag during the weekend excursion.