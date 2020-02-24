Liberal arts are crucial for technological innovation – Latest news

The idea that the skills imparted by an education in liberal arts do not translate well in the technology industry is a well-rooted myth. On the contrary, it has never been more crucial.

In Scott Hartley's book, & # 39; The fuzzy and the techie & # 39 ;, a diffuse is someone who has experience in liberal arts, while a graduate in computer science or engineering, naturally, is a technician. Hartley exposes in his book that it is the collaboration between diffuse and technology experts that drives innovation and is behind the success of new Silicon Valley companies and even giants like Google, where Hartley, a political science student worked.

The importance of the ubiquitous user interface (UI) is an example in which a clumsy and poorly made UI can make or break the latest offers from technology companies.

%MINIFYHTMLfea43016ffe3353f3cf013e753e9d76711% %MINIFYHTMLfea43016ffe3353f3cf013e753e9d76712% Researchers who understand the problem do not get technology, while people who understand technology do not know about research. Ramesh Loganathan, professor and head of research scope, IIIT-Hyderabad

"If you're studying engineering today, you're learning to think about design and using sociology and anthropology methodologies for user experience research," Hartley said in an appearance of & # 39; Talks at Google & # 39; in 2017

Ravi Kothari, head of the computer department at Ashoka University, says that questions about ethics, creativity and emotional aspects play a more important role in the conceptualization and design of technological products. "Since AI plays a leading role in all activities of daily living (whether as an aid in clinical decision making, resumption of screening or a fashion recommendation), it is important to ask questions related to the equity of AI algorithms and ethics-related questions Simultaneously, a natural question that follows unprecedented progress in computer science is to ask if machines can be creative: can a machine compose music, write a novel or create a painting? Answer these Questions require a much closer collaboration between technology and liberal arts, "he says.

We advise our teachers not only to teach students about technology, but also to expose them to creative thinking to broaden their perspective. Without it, innovation is impossible. G Vijayakumari, director J-HUB JNTU, Hyderabad

Liberal arts are also essential in other areas of artificial intelligence such as chatbots. Ensuring perfect interactions between humans and machines requires a solid semantic analysis and empathy, better provided by the liberal arts.

The ability to collaborate with the academy and think critically is another crucial factor, says Ramesh Loganathan, professor and head of research at IIIT-Hyderabad. He said that while there is quality research that comes out of Indian universities, which are published in renowned journals, there are very few solutions and products that really arise from this research. "We urgently need creative and critical thinkers, which liberal arts generate in abundance, to link with researchers and discover use cases for real people working in the technology industry to drive innovation. Potential use cases of new technology They are never obvious, "he says.

