Liam Hemsworth dominates his revenge body while the 30-year-old man looks exactly like Thor

Miley who? Since Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus separated, there have been major changes underway, most notably, Liam's arms! Liam has been working and is now showing his revenge body. The youngest of the Hemsworth brothers looks more like his older brother Chris and his superhero character Marvel Thor! By sharing videos of one of his strenuous training sessions on his official Instagram account, Liam showed that he is not shy about hard work and is definitely reaping the benefits. Everyone has noticed the amount of volume that Liam has put in and some even hope that Marvel / Disney can find a way to choose him with his older brother in Thor 4!

It is not uncommon for men and women to get revenge after a break-up by developing their bodies, making a makeover or simply making sure they are in the best possible way. Liam has returned to Australia since the separation and it was said that his older brother Chris had taken him under his protection while repairing his broken heart after Miley's wild summer adventure with Kaitlynn Carter (who was registered to say she was very much in love with Miley )

Liam has been working with the celebrity coach for the stars, Jason Walsh, and the results are surprising.

Liam and Miley Cyrus were together for 10 years before their separation. Since then, Miley moved with Cody Simpson (who like Liam is from Australia) and, according to reports, Liam is very happy with his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks.

A source spoke with US Weekly, in the next issue of March 2, 2020, and said the following.

"Liam has been very focused on getting in incredible shape. It helps him have a positive mindset."

You can watch a video of Liam Hemsworth working hard and showing his strength in the next video player. It included the following title and was labeled as a Zen warrior.

“The key to good training is to internalize the pain and never raise your voice. # Zen Warrior. "

What do you think about Liam Hemsworth's body of revenge? Are you impressed with the amount of volume that the 30-year-old actor has put since his separation from Miley Cyrus?

Would you like to see Liam Hemsworth play Thor's brother in Marvel Cinematic Universe?



