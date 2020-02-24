Lesotho Prime Minister appears in court to hear charges of wife murder News

Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane has He appeared in court for a rescheduled hearing where he is expected to be charged with the murder of his separated wife.

Thabane, 80, was initially scheduled to hear the charges on Friday, but went to South Africa, which surrounds the mountainous kingdom, so attendees said it was a medical appointment.

It is suspected that the leader was involved in the murder of his wife at that time, Lipolelo, who was shot dead in June 2017, two days before taking office for a second term as prime minister and two months before marrying His current wife, Maesaiah.

Maesaiah Thabane, 42, was also charged with the murder and police suspect she ordered murderers to do the job. Both deny any implication.

The non-presentation of Thabane for the preliminary appearance on Friday He urged the police to warn that they could issue an arrest warrant.

His assistant initially said Thabane had gone to neighboring South Africa to perform "routine,quot; health checks, but then his office said he was seeking "emergency,quot; medical attention and that he would appear in court upon his return.

On Saturday, police said authorities would wait for Thabane's return to resume his case after his lawyers said they had a sick note that showed the prime minister would be "unfit,quot; until February 27.

The longtime prime minister has said he will resign at the end of July. for old age, but several members of his own All Basotho Convention (ABC) party have been pressuring him to go before avoiding a political crisis.

Lesotho, a mountain territory of two million people, has a history of coups and political instability.

Many fear a power vacuum unless the ABC can agree on a successor, and analysts expect general elections to be called soon.